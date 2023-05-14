Recruiting analyst says UNC fans should be excited about QB commit

Mack Brown and the UNC football program saw their fair share of misses in terms of quarterback targets in the 2024 recruiting class. The program had several targeted that committed to other programs before they landed three-star quarterback Michael Merdinger.

He became the 13th player to commit to UNC’s 2024 class, moving it up to No. 13 in the rankings. With Drake Maye likely leaving for the NFL after this season, the future of the quarterback position became that much more important. And now Merdinger will play a role in that.

As for how analysts view him, one analyst had an interesting quote shortly after the commitment.

On the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast, Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagn broke down commitments including Merdinger. Here is what Ivins had to say about Merdinger:

If you’re a North Carolina fan, you should be fired up. He doesn’t have all the accolades, but he’s someone we will keep a close eye on.”

We certainly hope that he’s right as Merdinger could be a player we look back on that rises his stock over the next year or so. With UNC having success with Sam Howell and now Maye, can they continue it on?

