Recruiting: 5 questions with Florida State linebacker commit Ethan Pritchard
SANFORD — Seminole rising senior linebacker Ethan Pritchard focused on Florida State pretty quickly in his recruitment and verbally committed while on an unofficial visit in October.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound is ranked No. 57 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100.
He recorded 75 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, broke up four passes and recovered a fumble in 2023. Pritchard, who started his varsity career as a safety, has 161 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, one interception and six passes broken up in 28 games.
Pritchard answered five questions for USA Today before Seminole's spring scrimmage on Friday night.
Q. You've been committed to Florida State for a while. Why did you pick the Seminoles?
A. It's the coaching staff. Really, coach Mike Norvell. My freshman year, I say this story all the time, my freshman year he said, "Just watch what we're going to do in the future." How he built it, how he brought the culture back. He did it. He did everything he said and soon.
Q. What's your favorite non-football thing about Florida State?
A. I would say the city, really. They really love football. Every game is going to be packed.
Q. What schools are trying hardest to flip you?
A. Right now, Miami and Baylor. Baylor was here (Thursday).
Q. Who's the player you try to model your game after?
A. He's not even a linebacker, but I really just see (former Florida State and current San Francisco 49ers rookie cornerback) Renardo Green. He's going against receivers that are 6-4, fast receivers, it don't even matter who it is. He's going to play it the same way every time. And he's physical.
Q. Who are the Seminole players not enough people are paying attention to?
A. I would say Rasheem Turner and Juan Berchal. Rasheem is next up behind me. He plays linebacker, inside and outside. He can fill the run, cover, everything. Juan is real smart on the field, physical, too.
