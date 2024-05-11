Recruiting: 5 questions with Florida State linebacker commit Ethan Pritchard

SANFORD — Seminole rising senior linebacker Ethan Pritchard focused on Florida State pretty quickly in his recruitment and verbally committed while on an unofficial visit in October.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound is ranked No. 57 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100.

Seminole linebacker Ethan Pritchard

He recorded 75 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, broke up four passes and recovered a fumble in 2023. Pritchard, who started his varsity career as a safety, has 161 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, one interception and six passes broken up in 28 games.

Recruiting: 5 questions with Cocoa star edge rusher Javion Hilson

Recruiting: 5 questions with Plantation-American Heritage CB Greg "Zae" Thomas

2025 USA Today Top 100: Who are the top rising senior football recruits in Florida?

Pritchard answered five questions for USA Today before Seminole's spring scrimmage on Friday night.

Q. You've been committed to Florida State for a while. Why did you pick the Seminoles?

Florida State football football head coach Mike Norvell coaches players up during the final Tour of Duty winter workouts ahead of 2024 spring practices on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

A. It's the coaching staff. Really, coach Mike Norvell. My freshman year, I say this story all the time, my freshman year he said, "Just watch what we're going to do in the future." How he built it, how he brought the culture back. He did it. He did everything he said and soon.

Q. What's your favorite non-football thing about Florida State?

Members of the Florida State Seminoles football team and fans celebrate the team’s victory over the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

A. I would say the city, really. They really love football. Every game is going to be packed.

Q. What schools are trying hardest to flip you?

A. Right now, Miami and Baylor. Baylor was here (Thursday).

Q. Who's the player you try to model your game after?

Florida State University defensive back Renardo Green (8) reacts after Clemson kicker Jonathan Weitz misses a field goal in the fourth quarter against Florida State Sep 23, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium.

A. He's not even a linebacker, but I really just see (former Florida State and current San Francisco 49ers rookie cornerback) Renardo Green. He's going against receivers that are 6-4, fast receivers, it don't even matter who it is. He's going to play it the same way every time. And he's physical.

Q. Who are the Seminole players not enough people are paying attention to?

A. I would say Rasheem Turner and Juan Berchal. Rasheem is next up behind me. He plays linebacker, inside and outside. He can fill the run, cover, everything. Juan is real smart on the field, physical, too.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Recruiting: 5 questions with FSU linebacker commit Ethan Pritchard