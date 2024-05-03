Recruiting: 5 questions with Cocoa star edge rusher Javion Hilson

COCOA — In a 39-day period, Javion Hilton’s life changed multiple times.

Cocoa’s elite edge rusher helped the Tigers win their second Class 2S state championship Dec. 8 and announced his commitment to Alabama moments after. On Jan. 10, Hilson was stunned — along with much of the country — when Alabama coach Nick Saban announced his retirement.

Six days later, Hilson flipped his commitment to Florida State.

Javion Hilson celebrates a touchdown with teammate Davison Hawkins-Ingram during the game against Dunnellon in the FHSAA football playoffs Friday, November 17, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Hilson is coming off a monster season. He recorded 94 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 14 sacks and three forced fumbles. In his two-year varsity career, Hilson has 23.5 sacks and 36 tackles for loss.

Hilson, ranked No. 4 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, answered five questions after Cocoa’s spring practice on Thursday.

Q. What was that time like for you where you won state, committed, watched Nick Saban retire and then committed to FSU?

A. It was kind of shocking because I didn’t expect Saban to leave. I thought he had another year in him. Before Alabama, I was kind of close to Florida State because they were coming to my school like once a week to show love because I’m top on their radar being close in Florida. But it was shocking for me.

How does it feel being locked in going into the spring?

FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins during the Seminoles' fourth spring football practice on Friday, March 11, 2022.

It’s really useful to me. Last year, I had all these coaches coming out and seeing me. Right now, I’m locked in to Florida State because they were first to the party, showing love at first. I’m locked into Florida State. Florida State is a good program in the ACC. Mike Norvell and coach JP (defensive ends coach John Papuchis) and Odell (Haggins). I'm close to Odell, the D-line coach. Me and him built a relationship, talking on the phone, talking scheme, defensive scheme. It’s cool.

What’s the no. 1 thing you worked on this offseason?

I really worked on my hands and working on my get off. Exploding, pushing off that first foot and stuff like that. Just exploding.

Who’s the one Cocoa player not enough people are talking about?

Nathan Chaisson of Cocoa gets blocking help from teammate Duran Guilford during the 2023 edition of the regular season-ending BBQ Bowl Friday, November 3, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

(Rising junior defensive back) Durel Guilford. He’s a dog. I like how he can cover. He chases everything down. I love him. He can hit.

What’s it like going against Brady Hart and the offense every day in practice?

Cocoa QB Brady Hart rolls away from the Dunnellon defense to pass during their game in the FHSAA football playoffs Friday, November 17, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

Man. You know me, I don’t like QBs or offensive line. I can’t hit him, I just have to go right by him. You should have come out (Wednesday). I had like 10 sacks.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Recruiting: 5 questions with Cocoa star edge rusher Javion Hilson