Recruiting Update: 2023 players on the radar

As we enter draft season, James Franklin and the rest of the coaching staff have kept themselves busy during the offseason.

On top of that, there are a few players to keep an eye on in the coming months. To start, Franklin and the staff spent the week traveling to the houses of future Nittany Lions.

One of those players was three-star punter Alex Bacchetta, who, with Jordan Stout leaving, has the talent to come in and compete and work behind Jake Pinegar for a year before he departs.

Next, a player to keep an eye on is Top-100 and 2023 Georgia quarterback Dylan Lonergan. It’s worth noting that the Georgia Bulldogs have moved up in Lonergan’s list of teams.

Lonergan currently has multiple offers from across the NCAA, including Alabama, Georgia, Penn State and another Big Ten school in Ohio State.

Penn State HC James Franklin is in Georgia this morning, here at the school of Top 100 QB and PSU legacy Dylan Lonergan. https://t.co/MauwxoRBG7 @247Sports https://t.co/w1zGruNdXd — Sean Fitz (@seanfitz247) January 18, 2022

Another player to keep an eye on is 2023 four-star receiver in Christian Hamilton, who has Penn State in his top 12.

Recruitment Is Still 100% Open , But These Schools Will Be My Main Focus 💯🙏🏽 #AG2G pic.twitter.com/wQy44thppo — Christian Hamilton🏈 (@ChristianHam07) January 12, 2022

Purdue is the only other Big Ten school on his list, but other notable schools that will be tough are Georgia, Texas A&M and his home state of North Carolina.

Hamilton can be a deep ball threat, but one trait that stands out is his speed after the catch. Not only does he have impressive hands, but can be a tough-to-catch receiver at times.

As a route-runner, Hamilton does a terrific job creating separation with his defenders, especially with his deep fly routes.

Hamilton would be a big get for Penn State, as they continue to add to their young wide receiver room.

The last player to watch is 2023 five-star cornerback from Lakeland, Florida in Cormani McClain.

McClain is the top cornerback recruit in his class, and would be a massive addition to the Nittany Lions defense.

He currently has two Crystal Ball predictions; one to Florida and the other to Florida State.

It is fairly early in McClain’s recruiting process, but he currently has multiple offers from across the country. Penn State will have tough schools to compete against, including Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Ohio State.

Offers on the Table thus far for Class of 2023 Five-Star CB Cormani McClain. The 6’1 165 CB from Lakeland, FL is ranked as the No. 3 Player in the 2023 Class (#1 CB)https://t.co/xSqXS0NCGh pic.twitter.com/GdwIp6PEGm — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 17, 2022

It’s been a busy week for the coaching staff, and there are several players for the Nittany Lions to keep on their radar. If they can manage to beat out other notable schools for some of these players, that will be a huge win for Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class.

