Recruiting: 10 Florida players who should compete for immediate playing time in college

Early playing time is an important factor for a lot of high school football players when they're picking a college home.

That doesn’t exactly make it a reality, though.

While freshmen may get a taste of college football with a handful of reps on special teams or in mop-up duty in a couple games, getting meaningful reps during the season is another story.

In most cases, multiple factors – most notably talent and opportunity – have to break in the player’s way.

While we’re a long way from the start of the season, here’s a look at 10 Florida players in the class of 2024 who could get meaningful playing time in the fall.

WR Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State)

USA Today Florida Network rank: 1

Chaminade Madonna wide receiver and 5-star Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith competed in the FHSAA Class 1M state championship on Dec. 7, 2023, at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

The Buckeyes have a loaded wide receiver room, including 2023 signees Brandon Inniss (Plantation-American Heritage) and Carnell Tate (IMG), but Smith will get every chance to show why he was the No. 1 receiver in the nation. The 6-foot-3, 198-pound Chaminade-Madonna grad has all the physical tools and could step into the role vacated by Marvin Harrison Jr.

EDGE LJ McCray (Florida)

USA Today Florida Network rank: 4

Mainland’s Lj McCray (11 sacks the Satellites Ethan Rafaele (9) Quarterback during the playoff game against the Satellite Scorpions on Friday, November 10th, 2023 at the Daytona Stadium.

McCray, the top edge rusher on the USA Today Florida Network top 100, has the size (6-foot-6, 260 pounds) and ability (37 tackles for loss, 13 sacks in 2023) to force his way onto the field early. Add in the fact that Gators lost Princely Umanmielen (transfer to Ole Miss) and the coaching staff will want to give McCray a long look in the spring.

OL Jordan Seaton (Colorado)

USA Today Florida Network rank: 5

IMG's Jordan Seaton (77) signed with Colorado in December.

This is a case of a player with major talent going to a school with a massive need at that position. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound IMG product has the skill set where he should be able to find early playing time on a Colorado line in serious need of an upgrade. Playing a tackle spot as a true freshman could be asking a lot, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Seaton start at a guard spot in the fall.

S Zaquan Patterson (Miami)

USA Today Florida Network rank: 6

Chaminade-Madonna 4-star safety Zaquan Patterson committed to Miami on Saturday.

The Hurricanes lost both of their starting safeties – Kamren Kitchens and James Williams – to the NFL Draft. And while they did address the position in the transfer portal, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Patterson push for early playing time. The 6-foot, 185-pounder was a Swiss Army for Chaminade-Madonna the past few seasons and Miami coaches will find a way to use his diverse skill set.

DB Zavier Mincey (Alabama)

USA Today Florida Network rank: 11

Mainland High School player (1) Zavier Mincey blocks the ball from Raines player (2) Ty'ren Randolph.

Saying Alabama lost a lot in the secondary since the end of the 2023 would be an understatement. Between losing its star cornerback tandem of Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry to the NFL Draft and having several defensive backs enter the portal since Nick Saban’s retirement, Mincey could be called on to provide depth as a true freshman.

WR TJ Moore (Clemson)

USA Today Florida Network rank: 20

Recruit TJ Moore, 2024 wide receiver from Tampa Catholic High in Florida, before kickoff of Clemson and UNC Nov 18, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium.

Did you see how the former Tampa Catholic star performed in the All-America Game? The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Moore earned MVP honors after catching 11 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. The production and ability has always been there for Moore, but for him to show out like that in an all-star game was still impressive. He and fellow five-star Bryant Wesco Jr. (Texas) should both get an early look next fall.

TE Jonathan Echols (USF)

USA Today Florida Network rank: 30

Echols, an early enrollee from IMG, is the biggest prize in an impressive USF recruiting class. He is the Bulls’ No. 10 all-time recruit according to 247Sports and is the program's highest-ranked signees since Sean Price and D’vario Montgomery in 2012. Echols is an outstanding athlete, who some schools were recruiting to play on the defensive line. He still has plenty of room to grow as a tight end, but it would be surprising if the Bulls didn’t try to get Echols on the field early.

WR Bredell Richardson (UCF)

USA Today Florida Network rank: 36

Richardson, part of Carrollwood Day’s loaded senior class, is one of several freshmen (along with Kylan Fox and Jaylen Heyward) who should get an early opportunity at UCF. With All-Big 12 receiver Javon Baker heading to the NFL, the Knights have an opening. UCF added just one receiver – Goldie Lawrence from Florida State – in the transfer portal, so the talented 6-foot-1, 180-pounder should be able to make an impact.

DL Preston Watson (Duke)

USA Today Florida Network rank: 48

Seminole defensive lineman Preston Watson in a game against Lake Mary on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

The 6-foot-1, 271-pound Watson is coming off a dominant season at Seminole and walks into a situation where Duke is losing DeWayne Carter and Ja’Mion Franklin to the NFL Draft. Watson’s first step, strength and ability to use his hands to win one-on-one matchups should help him get early reps with the Blue Devils.

WR Jacory Barney (Nebraska)

USA Today Florida Network rank: 66

Miami Palmetto wide receiver Jacory Barney goes up for a catch in a spring jamboree at Palm Beach Gardens.

Barney is a dynamic playmaker who can help Nebraska both on offense and special teams. The 6-foot, 160-pound Miami Palmetto alum has the speed and athleticism to separate from defensive backs and should be able to get on the field early. Barney also is rooming with five-star quarterback Dominic Raiola, which could help the duo build a chemistry that translates to the field.

