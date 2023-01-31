Recruit snapshot: Will Penn State land four-star OT Chimdy Onoh?

Penn State made a concentrated effort to bring in some high-quality pieces for the offensive line in the Class of 2023. That led to the signings of J’ven Williams, the top player in Pennsylvania, and Alex Birchmerier, the first recruit who committed to Penn State’s Class of 2023. But the Nittany Lions wanted more and Maryland target Chimdy Onoh would be a nice way to wrap up the Class of 2023 on national signing day.

Onoh is a four-star offensive tackle with good size that has been trending in Penn State’s direction over the course of January leading up to the traditional signing period. With offers and official visits to Michigan State and Ole Miss, in addition to Rutgers, Onoh has some good options worth considering for his college future.

Here is a quick rundown of Onoh’s recruiting profile as he gets set to announce his college decision on national signing day.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 149 4 13 Rivals 3 – 12 67 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 210 4 16 247 Composite 4 257 5 20

Vitals

Hometown Dundalk, MD Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-5 Weight 270 Class 2025

Recruitment

Commits to Old Dominion on September 1, 2022

Decommits from Old Dominion on December 15, 2022

Official visit to Rutgers on December 16, 2022

Offered by Penn State on December 18, 2022

Official visit to Penn State on January 13, 2023

Official visit to Michigan State on January 20, 2023

Official visit to Ole Miss on January 27, 2023

Offers

Colorado

Delaware State

James Madison

Maine

Massachusetts

Maryland

Michigan State

Monmouth

Nebraska

New Hampshire

Old Dominion

Ole Miss

Penn State

Rutgers

Saint Francis

Syracuse

Towson

Thanks to all the coaches that have been recruiting and supporting me but I’ve decided to narrow it down to these 4 schools. Where’s home?🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3FJnusYbT8 — Chimdy Onoh (@v1_chim) January 5, 2023

Thankyou @coachjfranklin for a great penn state visit! pic.twitter.com/iLBuclM2OI — Chimdy Onoh (@v1_chim) January 15, 2023

