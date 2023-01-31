Recruit snapshot: Will Penn State land four-star OT Chimdy Onoh?
Penn State made a concentrated effort to bring in some high-quality pieces for the offensive line in the Class of 2023. That led to the signings of J’ven Williams, the top player in Pennsylvania, and Alex Birchmerier, the first recruit who committed to Penn State’s Class of 2023. But the Nittany Lions wanted more and Maryland target Chimdy Onoh would be a nice way to wrap up the Class of 2023 on national signing day.
Onoh is a four-star offensive tackle with good size that has been trending in Penn State’s direction over the course of January leading up to the traditional signing period. With offers and official visits to Michigan State and Ole Miss, in addition to Rutgers, Onoh has some good options worth considering for his college future.
Here is a quick rundown of Onoh’s recruiting profile as he gets set to announce his college decision on national signing day.
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
149
4
13
Rivals
3
–
12
67
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
210
4
16
247 Composite
4
257
5
20
Vitals
Hometown
Dundalk, MD
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Height
6-5
Weight
270
Class
2025
Recruitment
Commits to Old Dominion on September 1, 2022
Decommits from Old Dominion on December 15, 2022
Official visit to Rutgers on December 16, 2022
Offered by Penn State on December 18, 2022
Official visit to Penn State on January 13, 2023
Official visit to Michigan State on January 20, 2023
Official visit to Ole Miss on January 27, 2023
Offers
Delaware State
James Madison
Maine
Massachusetts
Maryland
Monmouth
New Hampshire
Old Dominion
Ole Miss
Saint Francis
Syracuse
Towson
Crystal Ball
Film
Thanks to all the coaches that have been recruiting and supporting me but I’ve decided to narrow it down to these 4 schools. Where’s home?🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/3FJnusYbT8
— Chimdy Onoh (@v1_chim) January 5, 2023
Thankyou @OleMissFB for a great visit! @CoachGarrisonOL pic.twitter.com/JraRu6SuH3
— Chimdy Onoh (@v1_chim) January 29, 2023
Thankyou @MSU_Football for a great visit! @CoachCKap @CoachLail pic.twitter.com/QUh8zRUKHE
— Chimdy Onoh (@v1_chim) January 22, 2023
Thankyou @coachjfranklin for a great penn state visit! pic.twitter.com/iLBuclM2OI
— Chimdy Onoh (@v1_chim) January 15, 2023
Official scholarship offer! @CoachTrautFB @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/d0TqV0gN9S
— Chimdy Onoh (@v1_chim) December 22, 2022