Recruit snapshot: Will Penn State land four-star OT Chimdy Onoh?

Penn State made a concentrated effort to bring in some high-quality pieces for the offensive line in the Class of 2023. That led to the signings of J’ven Williams, the top player in Pennsylvania, and Alex Birchmerier, the first recruit who committed to Penn State’s Class of 2023. But the Nittany Lions wanted more and Maryland target Chimdy Onoh would be a nice way to wrap up the Class of 2023 on national signing day.

Onoh is a four-star offensive tackle with good size that has been trending in Penn State’s direction over the course of January leading up to the traditional signing period. With offers and official visits to Michigan State and Ole Miss, in addition to Rutgers, Onoh has some good options worth considering for his college future.

Here is a quick rundown of Onoh’s recruiting profile as he gets set to announce his college decision on national signing day.

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

149

4

13

Rivals

3

12

67

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

210

4

16

247 Composite

4

257

5

20

Vitals

Hometown

Dundalk, MD

Projected Position

Offensive Tackle

Height

6-5

Weight

270

Class

2025

Recruitment

  • Commits to Old Dominion on September 1, 2022

  • Decommits from Old Dominion on December 15, 2022

  • Official visit to Rutgers on December 16, 2022

  • Offered by Penn State on December 18, 2022

  • Official visit to Penn State on January 13, 2023

  • Official visit to Michigan State on January 20, 2023

  • Official visit to Ole Miss on January 27, 2023

Offers

Crystal Ball

Film

Twitter

