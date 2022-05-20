Recruit Snapshot: 5-Star offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier

Over the course of its history, Penn State has shown an affinity to recruit and develop offensive linemen. With new top-ranked recruit Alex Birchmeier coming in, that trend looks to continue in Happy Valley.

Birchmeier is listed as an interior offensive lineman and would be coming in to develop and block in front of the rejuvenated Nittany Lion offense. In the 2021 recruiting class, Penn State focused a lot on the skill positions, notably getting top-ranked running back Nick Singleton. Singleton and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich are going to want to reestablish the run for Penn State.

Building the interior of the offensive line will go a long way in returning the Penn State running game to its former glory. Get to know Alex Birchmeier before he gets on campus this fall.

Recruiting Profile

Hometown: Ashburn, VA

Ht: 6′-6″

Wt: 275 lbs.

247Sports Composite Ranking

[5-stars] | [No. 1 overall in Virginia] | [No. 1 Interior Offensive Lineman]

High School Athletic Testing Numbers

40 Yard Dash: 5.28

Shuttle: 4.39

Vertical: 23.9

Max Bench: 355

High School Athletic Career

Sports: Football and Wrestling, 2x State Champion Wrestler

Recruiting Announcement

