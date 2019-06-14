Recruit says he flipped to Alabama after Nick Saban showed him a table full of title rings

Unfortunately Nick Saban (R) and Bill Belichick weren't wearing any title rings when this picture was taken in March. (AP)

Nick Saban may not have a national title ring from the 2018 season. But that’s apparently not stopping him from showing off his championship stockpile.

4-star linebacker Demouy Kennedy recently verbally committed to the Crimson Tide and said Wednesday on WNSP 105.5 FM that he did so because of the pitch Saban made to him. Kennedy was previously an Auburn commit and took a visit to Alabama. There, Saban made his pitch with an empty table and a table with rings on it.

Via Al.com:

“I liked when he said, ‘Would you rather gamble on this table [pointing to the ring table] or the other table?' I said, ‘I’m gambling on the ring table.’"

That’s cold. Auburn won a national title after the 2010 season, though that was under Gene Chizik. Since taking over for Chizik, current coach Gus Malzahn has led Auburn to one SEC title. Since Malzahn’s team won the SEC in 2013, Saban’s teams have won four SEC titles and two national titles.

Saban could have piled six rings onto that table from the last five seasons to Malzahn’s none. Or he could have simply showed off his six national title rings. Both are pretty convincing arguments.

Kennedy, a native of Theodore, Alabama, is listed as the No. 13 outside linebacker in the class of 2020 by Rivals.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

