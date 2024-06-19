New recruit Fulton ready to learn from Hearts' Scotland keepers

Ryan Fulton says one of the "biggest attractions" of joining Hearts was the chance to learn from Scotland goalkeepers Craig Gordon and Zander Clark.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper will spend the next two seasons in Gorgie after leaving Championship newcomers Hamilton.

"It didn’t take much convincing to get me here," said Fulton.

"After seven years, I’d done my fair share at Hamilton and was ready for a new challenge. I couldn’t turn down the chance to join a club like Hearts so I’m excited and looking forward to a new challenge.

"One of the biggest attractions coming to Hearts was getting the chance to learn off the two of them. Craig’s been playing for years and still performing at the highest level and Zander’s been flying too.

"This season’s going to be brilliant, you see the fans here and the place is always rocking. The European nights are going to be special."