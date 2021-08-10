Recro Announces Entry Into Letter of Intent for Acquisition of a Full Service CDMO

Recro Pharma, Inc.
·5 min read

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Pharma, Inc. (“Recro”; NASDAQ: REPH), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges for companies developing oral solid dose drug products, today announced that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (“the LOI”) for its acquisition of a full service CDMO with capabilities that range from formulation development to commercial manufacturing for various dosage forms including oral liquids, sterile injectables, tablets, topicals, liquid/powder filled capsules, ophthalmic droppers, liposomes and nano/microparticles (the “Target”).

Pursuant to the LOI, Recro agreed to acquire 100% of the equity interests of the Target in exchange for consideration having an aggregate value of approximately $49.850 million, assuming a cash free, debt free balance sheet and that the Target has, at closing, an adequate level of working capital (excluding cash) to support the operations of its business post-closing. The purchase price will be paid through: (i) $25.5 million of cash at closing; (ii) 9,302,718 shares of common stock of Recro to be issued to Target in six months; and (iii) seller notes of $6.1 million. The seller notes will have a three (3) year maturity date from the date of closing and bear interest at a rate of 6% annually. The seller notes will be expressly subordinated and unsecured in right of payment and priority to Recro’s existing debt with Athyrium Capital Management.

“We are excited about this potential transaction and look forward to closing and sharing more details in the near term,” said David Enloe, president and chief executive officer of Recro.

Completion of the transaction is subject to finalization of due diligence investigations by the relevant parties, the negotiation and execution of definitive transaction agreements and other customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated. Further, readers are cautioned that those portions of the LOI that describe the proposed transaction, including the consideration to be issued therein, are non-binding.

About Recro
Recro (NASDAQ: REPH) is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with capabilities from early feasibility to commercial manufacturing. With an expertise in solving complex manufacturing problems, Recro is a CDMO providing oral solid dosage form development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

In addition to our experience in handling DEA controlled substances and developing and manufacturing modified release oral solid dosage forms, Recro has the expertise to deliver on our clients’ pharmaceutical development and manufacturing projects, regardless of complexity level. We do all of this in our best-in-class facilities, which total 120,000 square feet, in Gainesville, Georgia.

For more information about Recro’s CDMO solutions, visit recrocdmo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements, among other things, the Company’s expectations regarding the potential acquisition of the Target, the potential benefits of the acquisition of the Target, the proposed terms and conditions of a definitive agreement with the Target and the receipt of all necessary approvals and satisfaction of all closing conditions for completion of the transaction, and other statements. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “upcoming”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “predict”, “project”, “will” and similar terms and phrases may be used to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Factors that could cause the company’s actual outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying these forward-looking statements include risks that the proposed transaction may not occur on the terms described in this press release or at all; if the proposed transaction completes, the results and potential of the combined business and the combination of Target’s business with the Company’s business may not be as anticipated; the ongoing economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any adverse impact on the customer ordering patterns or inventory rebalancing or disruption in raw materials or supply chain; demand for the company’s services, which depends in part on customers’ research and development and the clinical plans and market success of their products; customers’ changing inventory requirements and manufacturing plans; customers and prospective customers decisions to move forward with the company’s manufacturing services; the average profitability, or mix, of the products the company manufactures; the company’s ability to enhance existing or introduce new services in a timely manner; fluctuations in the costs, availability, and suitability of the components of the products the company manufactures, including active pharmaceutical ingredients, excipients, purchased components and raw materials, or the company’s customers facing increasing or new competition. These forward-looking statements should be considered together with the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business and future results presented herein along with those risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT: Contacts: Stephanie Diaz (Investors) Vida Strategic Partners 415-675-7401 sdiaz@vidasp.com Tim Brons (Media) Vida Strategic Partners 415-675-7402 tbrons@vidasp.com Ryan D. Lake (CFO) Recro 770-531-8365 ryan.lake@recroCDMO.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Breaks Key Resistance as Market Health Improves on Institutional Demand

    “There seems to be a shift in the sentiment in the market compared to a few months back," said hedge fund executive director Ulrik Lykke.

  • APA & TotalEnergies Make Oil Discovery in Offshore Suriname

    APA and TotalEnergies (TTE) encounter 30 meters of net black oil pay in a single zone of high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir.

  • 7 things to do before Biden restarts your student loan payments in February

    The president postponed payments one last time. Here's how to make use of the reprieve.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • HVAC Stocks Can Keep Beating the Market. Here’s Why.

    The heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning business is rapidly becoming one of the most consistent end markets in the industrial universe. It’s also becoming an important ESG play, and it benefits from post-Covid back-to-work trends.

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones slams Jay-Z and Will Smith's rent-to-own housing startup as 'predatory'

    "All this program does is charge struggling people additional fees for being poor, which is what every other predatory lender does," Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Mesa Air (MESA) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Mesa Air (MESA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8.33% and -13.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Plug Power Fueled Up for Rest of FY21

    A societal and cultural shift toward alternative energy has fueled the take-off of several industries over the last few years, from electric vehicles and battery technology to hydrogen fuel cell power sources. Even the current U.S. government has been passing favorable legislature to promote growth for the cleaner and greener energy. Plug Power Inc., (PLUG) falls under this category, and with regulatory support could see considerable upside. (See Plug Power stock charts on TipRanks) Laying out h

  • OPG To Host Investor Teleconference

    Ontario Power Generation (OPG) plans to release its 2021 second quarter financial results August 10, 2021. OPG management will host a teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results.

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Gov. Inslee mandates COVID vaccines for state workers

    "We will be requiring our state workers and our contractors who come onto our sites and workers in private health care and long term care settings to be vaccinated as a condition of further employment. Individuals covered by this order I will issue today will have until October 18th to become fully vaccinated against the COVID disease," Inslee told reporters in Seattle.

  • Crude Awakening: Oil Slides To Four-Month Low, Indicating Possible Economic Fears

    The week begins with Wall Street vacillating between signs of an improving economy and worries about the Delta variant. This morning, the bias seems to be a bit lower. Maybe that’s in part because of a sharp decline in crude prices to the lowest level since May, below $66 a barrel. Weaker crude demand could indicate worries about falling economic growth both here and in China, where new virus cases are starting to rise. Some of the so-called “horsemen of risk” moved in a bearish direction, with

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • The Acquisition Market Is Soaring — Here’s What Makes Brands Hot Targets Right Now

    According to experts and analysts, activewear and athleisure brands are driving much of the activity.

  • Veoneer To Begin Discussions with Qualcomm On Takeover Bid

    Veoneer Inc. (NYSE: VNE) has announced plans to begin discussions with Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) after the chipmaker issued a $4.6 billion takeover bid. What Happened: The Swedisth auto parts maker said Sunday its merger agreement with Magna remains in place, which allows the company to entertain high bidders. “Board of directors has determined that Qualcomm's proposal to acquire Veoneer would reasonably be expected to result in a 'Superior Proposal', as defined under the terms of Veoneer's m

  • Australia's NAB to buy Citi's local consumer business in $882 million deal

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -National Australia Bank will buy Citigroup's local consumer unit for about $882.24 million, the companies said Monday, as the American bank exits the region while buy-now, pay-later rivals challenge the old credit card business model. The deal consolidates more than 90% of the country's credit cards industry into the hands of Australia's Big Four banks, with NAB adding a million customers through the deal to become the nation's second-largest credit card provider. "The proposed acquisition ... brings scale and deep expertise in unsecured lending, particularly credit cards, which continue to be an important way for customers to make payments," said NAB Chief Executive Officer Ross McEwan.