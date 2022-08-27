Recovery timeframe for rookie WR Tyquan Thornton revealed

#Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton underwent surgery Monday to repair a fractured clavicle, per source. Recovery time should be 6-8 weeks from the procedure but could vary depending on healing and re-acclimation to football. 2nd round pick still set to help offense this year — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 27, 2022

New England Patriots rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton is expected to be out for six-to-eight weeks after undergoing surgery on Monday for a fractured clavicle.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the news on Saturday.

The loss of Thornton is a huge hit to a Patriots team that already had a lot of question marks at the receiver position when entering the season. For all of coach Bill Belichick’s draft whiffs at receiver, Thornton seemed poised to be a player capable of making significant contributions in his first year with the team.

He even managed to snag a touchdown reception in his NFL debut in the preseason opener against the New York Giants.

The Patriots have a tough road ahead in the early portion of their regular season schedule. So they’re going to miss Thornton’s ability to create separation and give quarterback Mac Jones an open target.

There aren’t many players currently on the roster capable of living up to those responsibilities. That likely means a lot of tight windows and a small margin for error for the second-year quarterback.

