As he recovers from torn ACL, Tre’Davious White starts camp on PUP list

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White suffered a torn ACL on Thanksgiving night against the Saints. As 2021 training camp camp opens, White will be on the physically unable to perform list.

“He’s on schedule,” McDermott told reporters regarding White. “He looks really good. He’s working his tail off. And Tre is a consummate pro. So that has not changed. We’re excited to get him back when we can get him back.”

So what does “on schedule” mean? McDermott declined to get specific.

“He’s on schedule with what the trainers are telling me he’s on schedule,” McDermott said. “I think he’s got a great look in his eye. I know what he’s working back towards. And really other than that, that’s all I can say.”

Also on the PUP list, said McDermott, will be guard Ike Boettger and defensive tackle Eli Ankou.

McDermott added that safety Jordan Poyer, who wants a new contract, has shown up for camp and will practice. Poyer skipped voluntary workouts, but he attended the mandatory minicamp.

