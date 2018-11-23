Here are all the records Tom Brady can break Sunday in Patriots-Jets originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

At this point in his career, Tom Brady makes history nearly every time he steps onto the field. Sunday will be no exception.

The New England Patriots quarterback is within striking distance of several major statistical milestones entering Sunday's road matchup against the New York Jets. Brady did pop up on the injury report Wednesday with a knee ailment, but he's still expected to play.

So, which NFL records can Brady alter this week? Glad you asked.

NFL'S ALL-TIME PASSING YARDS LEADER

Brady needs just 147 passing yards Sunday to move past Peyton Manning (79,279) to become the NFL's all-time leader in total passing yards (regular and postseason). He's averaging 274.8 passing yards per game this season, so he should have no trouble here.

MOST CAREER WINS IN NFL HISTORY

Brady (230 wins) currently shares this record with Indianapolis Colts kicker and former Patriots teammate Adam Vinatieri. If the Patriots beat the Jets and the Colts lose to the Miami Dolphins, Brady will have the most career wins (regular and postseason) of any player in NFL history.

MOST TOUCHDOWN PASSES IN NFL HISTORY

This one won't be easy, but Brady needs three touchdown passes to tie Peyton Manning (579) for the most touchdown passes in NFL history (regular and postseason). He can break Manning's record with four TD passes, a number he hasn't put up in a game since Week 11 of last season.

1,000 RUSHING YARDS

It's not a "record," per se, but the "Clydesdale" is just four yards shy of 1,000 career rushing yards. Brady is averaging a robust 1.5 yards per rush attempt this season (28 yards on 19 carries), so a couple QB sneaks or a hold-your-breath scramble might do the trick. Just don't pull a Mark Sanchez, Tom.

Those are some pretty notable milestones, but what Brady and the 7-3 Patriots need most is a win to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC.

