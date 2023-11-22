Do their records speak for themselves? FSU hopes so, Florida football does not

When Bill Parcells talks, people listen. One thing the legendary coach always said was, “You are what your record says you are.”

Call it the Parcells Rule. It will be tested Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Florida State wants to prove it is what its 11-0 record says it is. An unbeatable team that belongs in the College Football Playoff, even without its superstar QB.

Florida football wants to prove that it’s better than 5-6. If not for a botched field goal try against Arkansas and a baffling defensive gaffe at Missouri, the Gators would be 7-4 and feeling pretty good about life.

Billy Napier was asked what he thought, and he leaned the Parcells way. After all, his team also could be 4-7 if not for some late heroics at South Carolina.

“We were what our record indicates,” he said. “We’ve come up short in a handful of games. We can coach better and play better.”

No one can argue with that. After 11 games, we all know what’s good and bad about Florida, and that there’s more of the latter than the former.

That has fans feeling dispirited as they sit around the Thanksgiving table this week. For a happier holiday, avoid discussing politics, that $300 Cousin Ned owes you and Florida’s defense on fourth-and-17 at Missouri.

What makes UF vs. FSU so intriguing is how almost all that Gator gloominess could be instantly lifted. Fans relish any win over the Seminoles, but this one would be more consequential than most.

For starters, it’s Senior Night. And Tim Tebow is scheduled to descend from the clouds and be honored for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. A UF win would ruin FSU’s entire season. It would get the Gators a cherished bowl bid. The only thing worse than being invited to something like the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl is not being invited to something like the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl.

Players might actually enjoy the trip to Vulcan and climbing the statue that overlooks Birmingham. More importantly, a bowl bid would mean 15 extra days of practice.

Heaven knows Florida’s defense could use the reps and another game. So could Max Brown, who’ll likely be No. 1 on the QB depth chart heading into next season.

And lest we forget, a win would help avoid a third straight losing season. That hasn’t happened since Romans were actually worshipping Vulcan, the God of Fire.

Speaking of which, a win would douse some of the flames Napier’s been enduring. Spring booster club tours are always easier when you’re coming off a trajectory-altering win.

Saturday’s game is an emotional force multiplier, but it goes both ways.

Imagine your biggest rival capping a perfect regular season at Florida Field. Imagine ending the year with a five-game losing streak.

Imagine no bowl. That’s happened only once in the past 32 years.

“I think all those things are external, but they have an impact,” Napier said. “There’s no question about it. I think when you lose a couple in a row, you’re looking for buttons to push.”

The thing is, he’s been pushing mostly the right buttons the past couple of games. Florida’s problem hasn’t been a lack of inspired play. It’s been a lack of good play, especially on defense.

Yeah, it should be easier facing Tate Rodemaker than Jordan Travis. But the way UF’s defense has floundered, Randy Travis could play quarterback and put up 35 points.

And Mike Norvell has plenty of own buttons to push. Who in garnet-and-gold wouldn’t love to kick the Gators into an early winter?

More importantly, the College Football Playoff selection committee will be watching closely. Even before Travis’ injury, skeptics thought FSU was mostly feasting on ACC scraps. If the Seminoles lose, they’ll be considered a good team that couldn’t win without a great QB.

That’s not how this FSU team wants to be remembered. It wants to win to prove the Parcells Rule is right.

Florida wants to prove it doesn’t always apply.

“Inside that locker room, I think there’s just a fire burning for us, just because we need a win,” Ricky Pearsall said. “It’s time to get a win for us and for the university and the program.”

A huge win that would show Florida is better than what its record says it is. If it doesn’t happen Saturday night, consider that one more reason people listen to Bill Parcells.

