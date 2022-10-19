Records: Hornets’ Bouknight was found unconscious in car with gun during recent DWI arrest

New details have been released in the Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight’s arrest for driving while impaired.

Bouknight, 22, was taken into custody by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police early Sunday morning, according to court records.

In documents obtained by Channel 9 Wednesday, CMPD said an officer found Bouknight unconscious in a parking area, blocking traffic on East Brooklyn Village Ave., across from Brevard Street. The officer said the car was running and in drive, and that Bouknight was holding a Glock handgun.

In a photo obtained by TMZ, you can see what appears to be the gun in Bouknight’s lap.

Officers tried to wake up the Hornets player using a PA system, blasting airhorns and using light, but he didn’t wake up until an hour later, records said.

For several minutes, Bouknight refused to comply with officers and appeared confused, according to court documents. He ate food inside the car and then crashed into two CMPD patrol cars, one in front and one behind.

Court records said Bouknight eventually got out of the car and was taken into custody.

Bouknight also told a paramedic at the scene that he had approximately four shots of tequila before driving home, according to court documents. A breathalyzer test later confirmed his blood alcohol content was a 0.14.

According to jail records, Bouknight was given a bond of $2,500.

On Tuesday, Channel 9 reported that Bouknight has at least four other speeding and reckless driving charges in the last year.

The Hornets’ first game of the 2022-2023 NBA campaign is Wednesday night, but the team hasn’t said if the guard will play in the action.

Channel 9 reached out to the Charlotte Hornets on the new details revealed in the court records for Bouknight’s arrest. The team said they have no new comment.

For his part, Bouknight told our partners at the Charlotte Observer he was sorry for his actions.

“Honestly, I just wanted to apologize for being a distraction before the start of the season, for my teammates and for what we’ve got going on,” the second-year guard said.

