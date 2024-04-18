Records falling for Tift County track athletes

Apr. 13—TIFTON — The 2024 track and field season has been one of records for Tift County High, with both the Lady Devils shot put and high jump marks falling in competition.

Bailee Williams threw 42 feet at March 13 quad meet at Lowndes to become the new record holder in that event. Wednesday at Tift's final quad meet, Caitlyn Burgess cleared 5 feet, 4.5 inches to become the new No. 1 in high jump.

Tift is looking towards the Region 1-6A meet, which began Tuesday at TCHS.

Nakia Pierce won the 400 meters in 1:06. Bailey Brock ran 1st in the 1,600 in 6:15. Long jump went to Diamond Wallace at 16-1.5.

For the Blue Devils, Marshall Howard sped to victory in the 400 in 53.76 seconds. William Maxwell's 5:14 was quickest in the 1,600. Jaxson Hughes cleared 10-6 to win pole vault.

Taylan Morrow made it a Tift sweep in long jump with a leap of 21-9.

The Lady Devils 4x200 team won in 1:47 and the 4x800 in 10:25. Tift's boys also won two relays, the 4x200 in 1:29 and the 4x800 in 9:09.

Tift County recognized its senior athletes between events.

Berrien, Coffee and Fitzgerald also sent teams to the meet.

Others placing in the top five at the quad meet:

Boys 100: Antron Johnson (5th).

Girls 100: Wallace (2nd) and Burgess (3rd).

Boys 400: Myimmanuel Sanders (4th).

Girls 400: Illiana Cleveland and Dinae Robinson (4th).

Boys 1,600: Kason Horner (3rd) and Hatcher Swanson (5th).

Girls 1,600: Lola Reynolds (2nd), Katherine Curry (3rd) and Emmalyn Lukas (5th).

Girls 100 hurdles: Lily Bruce (2nd) and Aziyah Lockett (4th).

Boys 4x100: 4th and 5th.

Boys 4x200: 2nd.

Boys discus: Kaleb Lewis (3rd) and Avery Clark (4th).

Girls discus: Akele Brown (3rd), Debraysia Doward (4th) and Williams (5th).

Boys high jump: Jamari Johnson (2nd) and McKyler Horne and Ahmadre Woods (3rd, tied).

Girls high jump: Makayla Bryant (2nd) and Bruce (4th).

Boys long jump: Woods (2nd).

Girls long jump: Myanna Walton (3rd).

Boys pole vault: Anthony Pace (2nd).

Boys shot put: Joseph Ezekiel (5th).

Girls shot put: Trinity Parker (2nd) and Trinity Long (4th).

Boys triple jump: Trendon Miller (3rd), Shurrod Rich (4th) and Latravean Lockett (5th).