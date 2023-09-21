Records aside, Amarillo High-Tascosa is still the rivalry football game it always is

Yes, Plainview and Hereford face off in a battle of unbeaten football teams this week. Wellington-Panhandle is an outstanding battle of 2A squads. Yes, Amarillo High and Tascosa are each 1-3 entering week five.

That doesn't change the fact that AHS-THS is the Game of the Week, just as it is anytime these two face off.

Tascosa lost running back Treshun Wilson in the first game of the year and the defense has missed Avion Carter and the other losses from last year. After beating Palo Duro in week one, the Rebels had rough outings against Midland Legacy and Odessa Permian. Though they're not counting last week's game against Hereford after it was rained out in the third quarter, they were losing 26-12 at that time.

Amarillo High lost the bulk of its contributors from last year's team and was expected to have some growing pains. Though they were competitive against Odessa Permian and kept things close for a half against Midland Legacy, they blew a three possession lead to Odessa High last week and have a one-point overtime win on the season.

It hasn't been the prettiest of starts for either side. But this is Amarillo High-Tascosa. Like Auburn-Alabama, Texas-OU, Ohio State-Michigan, it's always must-see football.

"We're just trying to concentrate on the game," Tascosa head coach Ken Plunk said. "We have to get better. We're not playing as well as I'd like right now and we have a lot to improve and work on. It is an exciting game and we've been practicing hard. It'll be a great atmosphere so we have to make sure we come out and play good football."

The game will be played at Bain Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium on the campus of West Texas A&M for the second consecutive year. Tascosa had little trouble winning last year's contest, but the feeling is this one could go either way. Andrew Merrell has been leading the Flexbone attack for Tascosa, and Pius Vokes has pushed the Sandies offense forward. Coltyn Fulton is under center for the Rebels while Will Flamming is back for AHS.

The names change every year, though. The fans, parents, coaches, teachers, it's all different in some capacity each season. What never changes is that this is one of the big ones.

"It's really cool," Amarillo High head coach Chad Dunnam said. "It's really cool that we're opening district up, but what makes it really, really cool is that it's Tascosa and it's a rivalry ball game. It really makes it a special event for our kids."

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

