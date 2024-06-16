RECORD Van Dijk offer, Saudi's Salah ALTERNATIVE, Inacio TOP target - Liverpool FC news recap

Here’s your Liverpool FC news recap for Sunday 16 June. There are updates on Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah, Goncalo Inacio and Luka Sucic.

Van Dijk urged not to make the same mistake as Henderson

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been sent a significant warning following a reported proposal to become the highest-paid defender in football history.

According to Marca, Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, determined to topple domestic rivals Al Hilal, have identified Van Dijk as a key target to bolster their squad, with negotiations also underway for Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

However, in light of the alleged approach, two respected Dutch pundits have now urged Van Dijk to consider the broader implications of such a move.

Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk urged not to make the same mistake as Jordan Hendersonby Daryl Finch

Roy Keane warns Liverpool man could be 'ripped to shreds' at Euro 2024by Daryl Finch

Liverpool 'will' make moves in the transfer window

The Athletic’s James Pearce had a guarantee for Liverpool fans this week after he saw ‘people getting twitchy’.

"100 per cent, there will definitely be business done," Pearce told Redmen TV. "There will be some strengthening to the squad, without a shadow of a doubt."

Saudis line up Spurs player as Mo Salah alternative

According to TEAMtalk, a 'monster' bid is coming for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. However, with the Egyptian widely expected to remain at Anfield next season, Al-Ittihad have two back-up options in mind should their attempts to sign the 32-year-old fall through.

Open Training For The national team, Nationalteam Of Egypt Mohamed Salah is training with the Egyptian national team the day before the match against Burkina Faso in the qualifiers for the World Cup 2026, in Cairo, Egypt, on June 5, 2024, at Cairo International Stadium. Cairo Egypt PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAymanxArefx originalFilename:aref-notitle240605_npsrD.jpg

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son is believed to be the club's first choice and they plan to open talks to gauge his interest in moving to the Middle East.

A Liverpool-linked winger is the third.

Tottenham make first move for £50m winger

Mundo Deportivo report that Tottenham Hotspur have bid for Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo.

Takefuso Kubo of Real Sociedad and Japan

Takefusa Kubo JPN, JUNE 11, 2024 - Football / Soccer : The Asian second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiersFIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match between Japan 5-0 Syria at the Edion Peace Wing Stadium in Hiroshima, Japan. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN 256353756

If this is the case, Liverpool need to make a decision on their long-term target - or face missing out.

Portuguese defender named as Reds' main transfer target

A new report has named Liverpool’s primary transfer target for the summer as 22-year-old title-winner Goncalo Inacio.

Liverpool's need for a centre-back is plain to see after Joel Matip's departure this summer. Incoming coach Arne Slot apparently rates the Sporting CP left-sider very highly and wants him above other potential options.

Assist for record-breaking Szoboszlai

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai showcased his talent with a superb assist during Hungary's Euro 2024 clash against Switzerland on Saturday - but it wasn't all plain sailing for the side's captain.

15.06.2024, Fussball Europameisterschaft, UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2024, Ungarn - Schweiz, Gruppe A, Köln Stadion, v.l., Dominik Szoboszlai Ungarn gibt Anweisungen, gestikuliert, mit den Armen gestikulieren gives instructions, gesticulate *** 15 06 2024, European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2024, Hungary Switzerland, Group A, Cologne Stadium, v l , Dominik Szoboszlai Hungary gives instructions, gesticulates, gesticulate with arms gives instructions, gesticulate Copyright: HMBxMedia

While Szoboszlai's assist was a highlight, his overall performance drew mixed reviews.

Keane warns Trent could be 'ripped to shreds' in midfield

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane expressed major concerns over Trent Alexander-Arnold's ability to play in midfield in Euro 2024.

England v Iceland - International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft Trent Alexander-Arnold of England on the ball during the international friendly match between England and Iceland at Wembley Stadium on June 7, 2024 in London, England. London Wembley Stadium England United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK Copyright: xNigelxFrench/Sportsphoto/APLx 14040447

Despite acknowledging the Liverpool vice-captain’s prowess on the ball, Keane went on to single him out for his defensive capabilities.

Brutal tackle on Luis Diaz sparks brawl

A friendly match between Colombia and Bolivia descended into chaos on Saturday afternoon - and Liverpool's Luis Diaz was at the centre of it all.

The game, played at Rentschler Field in Connecticut in the build-up to Copa America, heated up in the 66th minute following a reckless tackle by Bolivia's Hector Cuellar on Diaz, sparking a mass brawl.

This came after 'Lucho' put in a notable attacking display.

Liverpool hoping to take advantage of Pep Lijnders link

Liverpool are reportedly considering taking advantage of their connection to Red Bull Leipzig coach Pep Lijnders as they seek to secure a top young talent making waves in Europe this season.

Spain vs Croatia - UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2024 Luka Sucic and Mikel Merino are playing during the Spain vs. Croatia match at UEFA Euro 2024 in Berlin, Germany, on June 15, 2024. Berlin Germany PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xFotoxOlimpikx originalFilename:jastrzebowski-spainvsc240615_npqti.jpg

The Merseyside club are reportedly keen on Croatia midfielder Luka Sucic, who made his Euro 2024 debut on Saturday afternoon, coming on as a substitute during his nation's 3-0 defeat to Spain in Berlin.

The 21-year-old, who plays for Red Bull Salzburg, has been a standout performer in the Austrian Bundesliga, contributing three goals and eight assists last season.

