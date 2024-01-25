Record ticket prices could happen this weekend

If you want to attend either of this weekend's conference championship games, it won't be cheap. Instead, it could end up being more expensive than ever.

Per the San Jose Mercury News, via Sports Business Daily, Lions-49ers could end up being the most expensive conference title ticket ever, and Chiefs-Ravens could be the second most expensive conference title ticket.

A year ago, 49ers-Eagles became the most expensive on record, at an average ticket price of $1,822. Lions-49ers could be as high as $2,430.

Chiefs-Ravens has an average price of $2,199.

Even as televised NFL games are watched more than ever before, fans still love being in the stands — whatever the cost. And the current trend suggests that, for the first ever Super Bowl in Las Vegas, the average price to get in will be higher than ever before, too.