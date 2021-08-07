Record-threatening heat in Medford's forecast

Nick Morgan, Mail Tribune, Medford, Ore.
·3 min read

Aug. 7—Triple digit temperatures are in Southern Oregon's forecast for later this week that could match or surpass earlier records.

The National Weather Service issued a new Excessive Heat Watch for the Medford area that could bring "record-threatening" temperatures by the middle of the week as part of a heat wave that could last well into next weekend, according to meteorologist Tom Wright.

A high pressure system is bringing a new round of hot temperatures. Temperatures are expected to gradually rise, reaching about 102 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, and will keep rising as the week goes on.

"Wednesday through Saturday, we're looking at 105 to 110," Wright said. "We're going to be threatening records, again."

"Records in August are no fun to break," Wright added.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the hottest days. The current record for Aug. 11 is 109 degrees and according to Wright, "We're going to be right there."

The other reason for the heat advisory, which goes into effect Wednesday morning and lasts through the evening of Saturday, Aug. 14, is because overnight temperatures will stay warm with lows later this week forecast for the the upper 60s to mid 70s.

"Extremely hot days, warm overnight lows and the extended nature of this heat wave make it especially difficult to get any relief from the heat," the weather advisory states.

Although the excessive heat is hardly good news for a fire season marked by drought and earlier heat waves, Wright described the lack of winds in the forecast is "one silver lining."

"Thankfully we're not getting a lot of winds to fan these flames at the same time we're baking them," Wright said.

Five to 10 mph winds from the northwest are expected to blow southwest in "typical" short gusts throughout the week, according to Wright.

The Medford area saw air quality that reached "unhealthy" levels for hours at a time Saturday, but as of 3 p.m. air quality had improved one level to "unhealthy for sensitive groups," according to officials with the U.S. Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program. They predict that the weather change will bring more smoke to Southern Oregon South Oregon Cascades region.

Contributing to the smoke is the Rough Patch Fire complex of fires burning in Douglas County, which grew by 387 acres Friday, reaching a combined 1,916 acres. The complex is 3% contained, and is marked by uphill runs, torching and spotting as crews work through challenges that include steep terrain and dry fuels.

The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest reported Friday evening that another four fires were declared "out," bringing the number of fires extinguished since last weekend's lightning storm to 17. The storms sparked 46 fires in the region.

Resources including three 20-person crews, two 10-person suppression modules, 24 engines, two water tenders and a dozer are still mopping up some of the fires that are contained or controlled such as the 10-acre Maple Dell fire in the Siskiyou Mountains Ranger District and the Bear Camp fire burning 4.5 acres in the Wild Rivers Ranger District.

Reach reporter Nick Morgan at 541-776-4471 or nmorgan@rosebudmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @MTCrimeBeat.

Recommended Stories

  • If You Live in These States, the USDA Wants You to Kill This Bug

    Some bugs you probably have no problem squashing, whether it's because they're bothering you or really grossing you out. But others, with their stunning colors or intricate wings may give you pause. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is warning that one of the most uniquely beautiful bugs can actually be extremely detrimental and it now lurks in almost 20 percent of states in the country. In fact, if you see it, the USDA is asking you

  • Heat rekindles wildfires near Greek capital Athens

    Emergency crews battled to contain wildfires across Greece for a third straight day.Authorities have ordered the suburbs of the capital Athens to evacuate. Some however felt they had little choice but to stay. One villager says if they had left, his home would have burned. He said they had told women, the elderly and children to go, and those that stayed helped however they could. Tens of thousands of wildfires have broken out in the country since Tuesday. Although firefighters had been able to control some of it, heat has caused the fires to leap back to life.Health officials say at least a dozen people have been sent to a hospital, including volunteer firefighters in intensive care.Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged people to flee if asked. "We are talking about unprecedented conditions following many days of heat waves which have transformed the whole country into a powder keg.""If you receive the order to evacuate your area I implore you to comply. Houses can be rebuilt and trees re-grow but human life cannot be replaced. And in this state of emergency we must all remain united."Officials have issued an extreme fire warning for half the country amid the heatwaves. The fires have already burnt thousands of acres of forest land, prompting the evacuation of dozens of towns and villages.Authorities warned of more blazes on Friday.

  • 'Where are we going to go?' Residents flee as fires reach Athens suburbs

    Yorgos Papaioannou spent four hours using a garden hose to try to save his newly-built home from a blazing wildfire, until police patrolling his suburb north of Athens ordered him and his girlfriend to leave. The wildfires https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/blaze-sweeps-through-athens-suburbs-fifth-day-greece-wildfires-2021-08-07 that have ripped through the woodlands around Athens and encroached on the city's northern suburbs have not caused the human casualties seen three years ago when more than 100 people were killed in Greece's deadliest fires. Hundreds of fires have broken out across the country as Greece swelters in its worst heatwave for 30 years, from the western Peloponnese to the island of Evia east of Athens.

  • Red tides return to Florida, leaving beaches covered in dead fish

    The harmful algal bloom known as red tide is tainiting Florida’s southwest coast once again, causing dead fish to wash ashore and leading the state’s health department to issue warnings to residents and visitors to avoid some beaches.

  • Will the Atlantic basin soon awaken from its slumber?

    This image, captured on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, shows some moisture and clouds (white) gathering from the central Atlantic to the coast of Africa (right). Dry air was still extensive across the region. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East) AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close watch on the Atlantic Ocean as there have been signs of life over the past few days. However, forecasters say it may be an uphill climb for a new named storm to form, despite a recent flare up in shower and thunderst

  • Polar bears use 'tools' to vanquish walruses, recent study uncovers

    Part of the oral histories of Inuit in the eastern Canadian Arctic and southwestern Greenland include accounts of tool usage by polar bears dating back more than 240 years.

  • Ferocious storms to erupt across the central United States

    Millions of people will be facing the risk of severe thunderstorms in the Plains and Midwest through Sunday, including residents in major metro areas such as Minneapolis and St. Louis. This severe weather potential comes after thunderstorms tore through parts of the region on Friday and Friday night, bringing gusty winds to South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Indiana. These storms included gusts past 70 mph near Reliance and Stephan, South Dakota, as well as reports of trees and tree limbs dow

  • The Dixie Fire is now the 3rd largest wildfire in California history

    Wildfires are expanding in Northern California after destroying communities nestled in the Sierras on Wednesday night and Thursday, with the Dixie Fire now ranking as the third largest blaze in state history. Why it matters: Yet again, California is giving the country a lesson in what climate change looks like after just 1.2°C (2.16°F) of global warming. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe West is in the midst of a brutally hot

  • Terrifying video captures the moment people on a ferry fleeing wildfires are surrounded by huge flames

    More than 1,300 people had to be transferred to safety by boats as fires continue to engulf the island of Evia in Greece.

  • 'We are shattered and lost': Largest wildfire in U.S. decimates a Northern California town

    The Dixie wildfire, driven by strong winds, tore through the Gold-rush era town of Greenville overnight on Wednesday, destroying 75 percent of the town, according to federal fire officials. As of Friday, the fire has burned through 432,813 acres and is now the largest active blaze in the U.S.

  • Conservatives hit climate envoy John Kerry for allegedly flying private plane to Obama's birthday party

    Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry was rebuked by political opponents for taking a private plane to attend the birthday party of former President Barack Obama.

  • Famous Central Park owl killed in crash with van

    Barry the beloved owl was hit by a maintenance vehicle in the park while searching for food.

  • Greece battles wildfires for fifth day in 'nightmarish summer'

    ATHENS (Reuters) -Fires blazed uncontrolled for a fifth day in Greece on Saturday, ravaging swathes of land on its second-biggest island of Evia where hundreds of people had to be evacuated by ferry and locals joined firefighters in battling the flames. A fire which began on Tuesday on the island east of Athens quickly burgeoned into several fronts, ripping through thousands of hectares (acres) of pristine forest in the north, and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. "The situation is very difficult," Central Greece Governor Fanis Spanos told Skai TV.

  • An Ohio family accidentally threw out $25,000 while cleaning their grandmother's home but miraculously managed to recover it

    The waste collection agency in Lorain County, Ohio, helped the family sieve through tons of trash, and found the packet of cash.

  • Friendly humpback whale gives woman the experience of a lifetime

    Humpback whales are among the most beautiful and gentle creatures on the planet. They are among the largest creatures on land or in the ocean, smaller than only a few other whale species. They are also among the most intelligent creatures to have ever lived. As recently as 100,000 years ago, humpbacks were even more intelligent than the ancestors of humans. Tonga is one of the few places on earth where people can get in the water with humpback whales. Although there are strict rules about approaching the whales and it is forbidden to touch them, the whales will occasionally approach a human out of curiosity. One look into their soulful eyes will tell you that these are magnificent creatures, full of understanding. We have long wondered how a humpback instinctively knows that they are capable of injuring a human if they strike or bump one with any force. Their massive bodies dwarf our own and they are powerful animals. Yet, they never harm humans and there are many cases of whales intentionally showing their gentle side by avoiding contact that would inflict injury. This very lucky swimmer had slipped into the water near a playful male humpback, hoping for a close look and a few photographs. The whale slowly moved in her direction, rising beneath her in slow motion. It repeatedly rolled on its back, exposing its underside and swimming close to her. This encounter went on for a full 18 minutes before the guide ended the swim so that the whale could enjoy a quiet rest. The numbers of people and the length of interaction are carefully monitored to ensure that the whales are not disturbed. Humpback whales come to Tonga to give birth and to breed. These waters are free of sharks and orcas that prey on the whales, especially during vulnerable times. Often, male humpbacks will escort or accompany the females for several weeks after they give birth. This offers the females and their young a level of protection, and it possibly provides the male with an opportunity to breed when the female is ready. It is unfortunate that these beautiful and gentle animals are still hunted in the waters around many countries. To lose them forever would be an unimaginable tragedy.

  • It’s ‘baby copperhead season’ — what to know about NC’s most common venomous snake

    When are baby copperheads born? Are they more dangerous than adults? What’s the best way to avoid all copperheads? We have answers.

  • NOAA captures 'undescribed species' of jellyfish on camera in Atlantic Ocean

    According to NOAA Ocean Exploration, the jellyfish was one of “several potentially undescribed/unknown animals encountered" during the expedition.

  • The difference between climate change and global warming

    These terms are often used interchangeably to describe the warming of earth, but that's not exactly accurate.

  • 5 Jaw-Dropping Photos Showing Climate Change Effects And The Stories Behind Them

    Devastating wildfires are affecting people’s lives from the U.S. to the Mediterranean.

  • Rising heat, instability brings weekend storm risk in Ontario, Quebec

    Building humidity and multiple systems will bring the chance for thunderstorms across southern Ontario and Quebec this weekend. A stretch of dangerous heat is possible next week as humidex values push 40.