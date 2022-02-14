What is the record of teams who led at halftime of the Super Bowl?

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates a reception in the second quarter. Beckham left the game a short time later with a knee injury. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Teams that have taken a halftime lead at the Super Bowl are 40-11 (four Super Bowls have been tied at the half). Teams who have led by three points or fewer at the half, however, are 4-5.

In their four previous Super Bowls, in Los Angeles and St. Louis, the Rams — who led the Cincinnati Bengals 13-10 at halftime of Super Bowl LVI — have led in two Super Bowls, ultimately losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1980 and defeating the Tennessee Titans in 2000. They trailed in their two other Super Bowl trips, losing to the Patriots both times, in 2002 and 2019.

The Bengals trailed by 20 points at halftime of their first Super Bowl appearance and were tied at the half in their second. Each game ended in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The last team to come back from a halftime deficit at the Super Bowl is the Patriots, who fell behind 21-3 to the Falcons after 30 minutes but rallied to win 34-28 in overtime of Super Bowl 51.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.