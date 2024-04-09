Record-setting WR Xavier Worthy has top-30 visit with Cardinals Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals are busy hosting NFL draft prospects for their 30 official visits. They have at least two in town on Tuesday for top-30 visits. One is LSU offensive lineman Charles Turner III, a report we previously knew of. A second has been reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Per Rapoport, the Cardinals are hosting Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy on Tuesday as well.

Worthy, of course, is famous for setting the NFL combine record for the fastest 40 time ever — 4.21 seconds.

He is 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds and also posted a 41-inch vertical leap and 131-inch broad jump.

Everything about Worthy athletically is elite. Everything about his measurables — weight, hand size, arm length — is well below average.

He was productive at Texas. Last season, he had 75 receptions for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns. He wasn’t just a one-year wonder, either. As a freshman in 2021, he had 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His combine performance made it so he might be drafted in the first round. The Cardinals have the fourth and 27th picks in the draft. He could be available when they pick 27th if they don’t get a receiver with their first selection.

The NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 25.

