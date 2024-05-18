Record-setting White leads Urbana girls lacrosse to 4A state final

BURTONSVILLE — Paige White considers an assist to be just as good as a goal.

And no player in the history of Urbana High’s girls lacrosse team has collected more of both than White, a senior attack and Campbell University recruit.

In Friday’s Class 4A state semifinal at Paint Branch High School, White scored Urbana’s first goal early in the first quarter to notch her 165th point and become the program’s all-time leading scorer.

“It’s definitely awesome, a nice milestone,” she said after the Hawks’ 17-6 victory over North County that put them in their first state final since 2005 next week at Stevenson University in Owings Mills.

After surrendering the first goal to North County, the Hawks rattled off 10 in a row and improved to 13-6 this season.

No one understands more than White that she would have never reached such a milestone without a willingness to share, to pass and set up her teammates for success as well as herself, to pile up the assists along with the goals.

“This year, she has been sharing the ball more, spreading the wealth,” Urbana coach Ryan Hines said. “She is a leader on the field. When she gets going, everyone sort of follows her lead.”

Much of the Hawks’ success this season has been a collective effort.

Five players have now scored 20 or more goals, led by junior midfielder Cora Betten (40), a Vanderbilt commit.

Seven different players have registered multiple assists, led by sophomore attack Josey Hines (26).

Senior midfielder Cameron Johnson, an Elon University recruit, is the school’s all-time leader in draw controls with more than 140.

As a result, the Urbana girls are in a state final for just the second time after falling short in the semifinals in 2021 and 2022 and the quarterfinals in 2023.

“We are all really excited about it,” Johnson said. “We finally got past the semis and quarters. The emotions were high [at the end of the game].”

Urbana’s motto all season has been valuing the ball. And that’s what they will need to do once more in next week’s state final against three-time defending state champion Broadneck.

The date and time at Stevenson have yet to be announced.

“We have been talking about it every day at practice,” Hines said. “We have to prepare to play the most intense game we have ever played. We have to be pushing each other to the next level. That’s how we are going to get better.”