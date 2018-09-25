Record-setting tight ends and more in this week's Roob Stats

Eagles tight ends making history, unprecedented defense, a record Andrew Luck probably doesn't want and a remarkable Eagles running game stat!

It's all in this week's edition of Roob Stats!

Record-setting tight ends

Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert on Sunday became the first pair of Eagles tight ends with 70 or more yards in the same game since Dec. 5, 1965, when Ray Poage [5-142] and Pete Retzlaff [6-118] did it in a 21-19 loss to the Cowboys at Franklin Field.

Goedert makes history

Goedert became the first Eagles rookie tight end with 70 yards in a game since L.J. Smith had 97 yards against the Falcons in a 23-16 Eagle win at the Georgia Dome in 2003 and the first with 70 yards and a touchdown since Keith Jackson did it twice in 1988.

Ertz climbing fast

Ertz now has 342 receptions in 78 career games. Only six tight ends in NFL history had more in their first 78 career games:

421 … Kellen Winslow Sr.

377 … Jimmy Graham

374 … Rob Gronkowski

372 … Kellen Winslow Jr.

345 … Jason Witten

344 … Antonio Gates

342 … Zach Ertz

Long drive, it's outta here

The Eagles' game-winning drive Sunday lasted 11 minutes, 17 seconds. It's the Eagles' longest drive in at least 20 years, or as far back as the Pro Football Reference drive finder goes. Their previous longest drive on record lasted 10:26 against the 49ers in that 42-3 win at the Linc in 2005. It ended with a six-yard TD pass from Donovan McNabb to Greg Lewis.

Home cooking

The Eagles have held seven straight home opponents to 16 or fewer points. That's the third-longest streak in franchise history. They held eight straight to 16 or fewer in 1942 and 1943 as the Steagles and also eight straight over the 1977 and 1978 seasons.

Third-down defense

The Colts went into Sunday not only with the NFL's No. 1 third-down offense at 60.6 percent but with the best in the NFL after two games since 2011. But the Eagles held them to 16.7 percent on 2-for-12, lowest by any Eagles opponent since the Giants in 2014 (2-for-14, 14.3 percent).

You're not scoring here

In their last nine home games, the Eagles' defense has defended 105 drives and allowed just eight touchdowns. Only three of those touchdowns have come in the second half ... and only one of those with the starters on the field.

Dak Prescott making history

Here are Dak Prescott's stats in his last five games:

34 attempts, 181 yards

30 attempts, 179 yards

29 attempts, 170 yards

25 attempts, 160 yards

34 attempts, 168 yards

Only four quarterbacks in NFL history have had longer streaks of games with at least 25 attempts and fewer than 200 yards: John Brodie, Rick Mirer, Steve Walsh and Ken O'Brien.

Rushing dominance

Sunday's game was the first in which the Eagles rushed for 150 yards as a team without any individual reaching 60 yards since a 17-3 win over the Cowboys at the Vet in 1990, when they ran for 178:

54 … Randall Cunningham

37 … Anthony Toney

34 … Heath Sherman

27 … Keith Byars

23 … Thomas Sanders

3 … Jim McMahon

Out of Luck

Andrew Luck's 164 passing yards against the Eagles are the second-fewest in NFL history by a quarterback completing at least 25 passes. Joe Montana was 25 for 36 for 163 yards for the 49ers against the Bills in 1980. Luck's 164 yards are also the fewest ever vs. the Eagles by a QB throwing 40 passes. Previous low was Jay Cutler's 171 in the Eagles' 24-20 win at Soldier Field in 2009.

