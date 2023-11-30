Record-setting Sammy Brown has accomplished everything. Almost. Jefferson aims for state title

Sammy Brown's legacy will stand the test of time in Jefferson.

The senior football standout and five-star Clemson surpassed 2,000 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns this season — both school records — last Friday against Harris County in the Georgia High School Association state quarterfinals.

"It is a great honor to be able to achieve 2,000 yards this year," Brown said in a text. "First off, I want to give all the honor to the offensive line. They have worked their butts off this season, and they give me huge holes to run through. My achievement is simply a reflection of this offense clicking on all sectors, so it’s great to see the whole team profiting."

Counting his freshman season at Commerce and the past three at Jefferson, he has 81 career touchdowns.

"It's a joy and a privilege," Jefferson coach Travis Noland said. "I've been blessed to coach a lot of good players in the past and he's one of the best, if not the best, high school football players I've ever seen. What he has done throughout this playoff run, putting so much on his shoulders and being able to respond the way that he has, it's been amazing, really. It's been a joy and a pleasure and a privilege to be part of his life and have him be part of our program."

Brown is getting to do it all with his dad, Michael, and brother, Max, by his side. Michael is an assistant coach for the Dragons, while Max is a freshman wide receiver/linebacker. It's a complicated dynamic, making sure to separate the father-son from the field and the coach-player from the dining table.

But it's special, Michael said.

"It's been a really special year for me as a dad, as well as a coach," he said. "Any dad is proud to watch their kids play any sport. For my kids to love the game that I love, the game that I loved to play as an athlete, it's just a really special feeling. I've tried to slow down the season in my mind as much as I could, but it doesn't work. There's no way to stop the sands in the hourglass, they're gone. They're going to roll out no matter how slow you try to make it. But I've also tried to enjoy the year, and be intentional about being in the moment, soaking in every opportunity."

Brown's stats are impressive for how many hats he wears on the roster.

Offensively, he has 237 carries for 2,155 yards and 35 rushing touchdowns, as well as 10 receptions for 194 yards and four receiving touchdowns and even a completed pass for a 9-yard touchdown. That's 40 total scores.

Defensively, he has 141 tackles, 73 solo and 11 for loss, as well as a sack, two interceptions and a pass deflected.

And for good measure, he's boomed 18 punts, with five landing within the 20-yard line and a long of 75 yards.

Jefferson (13-0) won 35-12 against Harris County in last week's quarterfinals. The Dragons travel to Creekside (12-1) in Fairburn, Ga., for the GHSA state semifinals on Friday, Dec. 1. The winner will advance to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to face the winner of Cartersville/Coffee for the Class AAAAA state championship.

