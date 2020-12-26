Record-setting play for Tampa Bay Bucs as Tom Brady hits Mike Evans for TD

Tom Brady made his 298th career start as a quarterback on Saturday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Detroit Lions. He was in vintage form.

The Bucs had trouble starting their engines all season in first quarters. Not against the depleted Detroit Lions.

Brady found Rob Gronkowski for a TD and on the second drive hit Mike Evans for a touchdown. After the PAT, it was 13-0.

The TD set a Bucs’ record for scoring passes in a season by a QB. Brady surpassed Jameis Winston with his 34th TD. He had earlier tied Winston’s mark.

Evans, meanwhile, set a Bucs’ mark for a receiver with his 12th.

The 298th start by Brady at QB equaled the mark of Brett Favre.

