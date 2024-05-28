Record-setting performance has Brand in control at State Am

May 27—Before the storms hit, it was low scores all around during Sunday's first round of the 105th West Virginia Amateur.

After Monday, no one has gone nearly as low as Christian Brand.

Brand closed the halfway point with a record-setting performance to take command on the Old White TPC at The Greenbrier.

Brand, a Scott Depot native, shot a 7-under 63 on Monday and is now at 13-under for the tournament. His 36-hole score of 127 is a new State Am record, and his 7-under for the second round tied the record for a round at the Amateur on the Old White.

Brand, the former pro who regained his amateur status last year, had seven birdies in each of his first two rounds. He has only gone above par on one hole, a bogey on No. 3 in the first round, which was not able to be completed Sunday because of the storms that made their way through the area.

Thirteen golfers were under par after the first round.

Brand takes a 10-shot lead into Tuesday's third round. White Sulphur Springs native Nick Dent followed an even 70 with a 3-under 67 and sits in second place.

Ryan Bilby of Follansbee is tied with Dent. Hurricane's Mitch Hoffman and Morgantown's Christian Casingal are tired for fourth at 1-under. Philip Reale and Owen Elliott are tied for sixth at even-par, while Seth Kinker, Woody Woodward and Clayton Thomas are all at 1-over.

Thomas (1-under) joined Brand and Dent with the only rounds under par on the day.

The top 54 golfers made the cut after Monday was complete. Tee times on Tuesday will start at 8 a.m. on the Meadows Course.