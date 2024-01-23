Record-setting NFL viewership extends to Divisional Round with Taylor Swift in the stands

It should come as no surprise that viewership in the NFL is currently at an all-time high.

After historic record setting numbers in the regular season, it's translated to postseason success too, including this weekend in the Divisional Round.

With 12-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift in the audience, the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game became the most watched Divisional playoff game ever, with an average of 50+ million viewers tuning into the matchup between the AFC heavyweights

Per a press release from CBS Sports on Tuesday morning, the viewership numbers were up 10 percent from last season and peaked at a whopping 56.25 million viewers on Sunday evening.

The Chiefs' nail-biting 27-24 victory was the most watched program from any network Since Super LVII last February.

This comes just hours after the Lions vs. Buccaneers broke the record for most watched NFL Divisional playoff game since 1994, with more than 40+ million viewers and peaking at 49.1 million viewers towards the thrilling conclusion of Sunday afternoon's game.

NFL fans should expect this number to continue to rise, especially with Swift likely in attendance for Chiefs vs. Ravens and potentially for Super Bowl LVIII if Kansas City is able to pull off the upset against the No. 1 seed Ravens in Baltimore this upcoming weekend.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NFL playoff viewership numbers explode with Taylor Swift in attendance