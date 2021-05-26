Record-setting kicker Adam Vinatieri announces his retirement from the NFL

Joel A. Erickson
·4 min read
INDIANAPOLIS — The greatest kicker of all time is officially hanging up his shoe.

Adam Vinatieri, who built his legend on clutch postseason kicks with the New England Patriots and then cemented it by becoming the NFL’s all-time leading scorer in Indianapolis, is retiring after 24 years in the NFL.

Vinatieri announced the news in his own way, letting it slip out in an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” with his longtime friend and former teammate in Indianapolis. Vinatieri, who last kicked for the Colts in 2019, had been keeping the door open for a possible return to the field, but he closed that door on Wednesday.

“At this point, I’m just at the mercy of whoever the heck would want to bring me back, but, in saying that, Pat, you and I have already talked and we’ve kind of kept things quiet,” Vinatieri said. “Should we just make it real? Should we just say hey, we’re done, we’re riding off into the sunset? Do you want it to be live on your show that Vinny’s officially done? Is that what you want?”

McAfee responded by saying he doesn’t want Vinatieri’s career to be over.

But if that news is coming, McAfee admitted, he wasn’t going to turn down the breaking news.

“Put it this way,” Vinatieri said. “Let me see, today is what, Wednesday? By Friday, if paperwork goes in, you heard it here first.”

McAfee responded by congratulating his friend on an incredible career, then immediately making a case that has been echoed widely throughout the NFL.

Vinatieri retires as the greatest specialist of all time, a sure bet to become the third placekicker in history — joining Jan Stenerud and Morten Andersen — to reach the Hall of Fame and a possibility to become the first specialist ever elected to the Hall of Fame on the first ballot.

Undrafted out of South Dakota State, Vinatieri began his career in relative obscurity as the kicker and punter for the Amsterdam Admirals of the World League of American Football, later known as NFL Europe.

Vinatieri’s season in Europe earned him a chance to compete with experienced Patriots veteran Matt Bahr in 1996. The young kicker beat out the incumbent, setting in motion one of the longest careers in NFL history.

Five years into his Patriots career, Vinatieri started to build his reputation as one of the best postseason kickers ever. Vinatieri made the game-tying and game-winning field goals in the snow in the Tuck Rule game against the Raiders in the 2001 playoffs, then beat the Rams with a 48-yard field goal on the final play of Super Bowl XXXVI.

Vinatieri became famous for his ability to come through in the clutch.

Two years after the kick over the Rams, Vinatieri made a 41-yard field goal in the final seconds of Super Bowl XXXVIII to give the Patriots their second Super Bowl ring, this time over the Panthers, and his 22-yard field goal in Super Bowl XXXIX ended up being the margin of victory for New England in its third ring, a win over the Eagles.

But the Patriots decided not to place the franchise tag on Vinatieri after the 2005 season, and the rival Colts pursued and ultimately signed the long-time Patriot, a decision that would make Vinatieri a fixture in Indianapolis for the next 14 seasons.

Vinatieri helped the Colts win Super Bowl XLI, then started knocking down just about every major record in the NFL’s kicking books. By the time he was forced to go on injured reserve with four weeks left in a disappointing, tumultuous 2019 season at the age of 45, Vinatieri was the NFL’s all-time leader in points (2,673), field goals (599), consecutive field goals (44) and games played (397).

A legend in the kicking community, Vinatieri became such a fixture in Indianapolis that the Colts stuck with him in 2019 despite the veteran struggling, missing 14 kicks and playing a pivotal role in key Indianapolis losses early.

An injury to his left knee, his planting knee, had lingered, and Vinatieri ultimately decided to go on injured reserve in December, undergoing a surgery that he initially planned to overcome and return to the field for a 25th season in the NFL.

But the Colts moved on to rookie Rodrigo Blankenship, and Vinatieri did not sign with another team at any point in the 2020 season, making it difficult to return. Vinatieri recently told his fellow kicking legend, Andersen, that his knee wasn’t responding to treatment the way it used to, and that he knew that meant his career had likely come to a close.

Vinatieri made it official on Wednesday on his own terms.

The legacy he leaves is immense.

The next step is Canton. He'll be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2025.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Adam Vinatieri, record-setting kicker, retires after 24 NFL seasons

