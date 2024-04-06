Record-setting 803 wins have been a labor of love for Cotter softball coach Pat Bowlin

Apr. 6—Winona Cotter longtime softball coach Pat Bowlin made history Friday night. The 64-year-old Bowlin collected the 803rd win of his illustrious career, making him the winningest softball coach in state history.

The Ramblers got the triumph in dramatic fashion, beating Caledonia 6-5 with Katelyn Ubl scoring the winning run with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning. It was Cotter's opening game of the season.

Bowlin, both a Minnesota Hall of Fame softball and girls basketball coach, began this season tied for the state record in career softball wins with Bob Mertz, who retired at New Ulm Cathedral in 2018.

POST BULLETIN: Was it frustrating to be stranded at 802 wins to close last season, just one short of the state record?

BOWLIN: Yeah, because we had lost two really big games in last year's playoffs. That's what made it super hard. St. Charles definitely had the best team in the section last year, but we'd jumped on them 2-0 and we had the bases loaded with a chance to score more. Then, in our next game against La Crescent-Hokah, we lost by one run. We had a chance to win that game, but their center fielder made a play to win it for them. So, we'd had lots of family, former players and media at that tournament in St. Charles who had to sit through two tough losses. That made it kind of a hard day just because there had been such an outpouring of love (as Bowlin pursued the state wins record), and to not be able to get it then and celebrate with those people was kind of tough.

How much thought in the offseason did you give to grabbing the record this season?

Not much. I didn't think about it much because being an elementary school principal (at St. Luke Cotter School), a basketball coach and a grandpa of seven kids, there wasn't a lot of time to think about it. But I did hope that we could take care of it early.

How confident were you that win No. 803 was going to happen Friday? Again, family, friends, former players and media were gathered for this game, too, hoping you'd get the record. Pizza and cake had been ordered for the potential post-game celebration.

There was pressure because Caledonia has got a good team and our next two games were going to be on the road. I didn't want this to be a prolonged thing. We went ahead 4-1 and then Caledonia narrowed it to 5-3 (later tying the score 5-all in the fifth inning), and then they looked like they had a good chance to win it in the seventh because they had their 2-3-4 hitters coming up and they'd been doing damage all game. But we got out of that half of the inning 1-2-3.

How did you react when your Katelyn Ubl came over with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh?

When Ubl scored, it was just, thank God that it's over. Our activities director (Matt O'Brien) had a cake and pizzas ordered for after the game. But I told him all week, this is a 50-50 game, this one could go either way. I said the same thing to my children and anyone else I knew who was making the trip to watch us. But when it was over, I was just happy for the kids. They showed a lot of grit. The game wasn't a classic by any means, with lots of mistakes being made by both teams. I think our kids were playing with some pressure (trying to get the record for Bowlin). But it was a great day. I am feeling just extremely blessed by God in numerous ways, and being a coach is one of them. Matt O'Brien put together a 20-minute video, interviewing former players that I'd coached, with each one using about 20 seconds to say what I'd meant to them. Almost all of them said it was the life lessons that I taught them that they appreciated most.

What is the main life lesson that you've preached?

It's that you have to put in the work. Sports are an equal-opportunity thing. It doesn't matter if you have a 4.0 (GPA) or if you live in a big house. You get on the field by putting in hard work and you win the games by putting in hard work. I love the process of making a team and helping them continue to improve. There are so many lessons there, in every game and even in practices.

What do you want your players to get out of playing these games and being on these teams?

My mantra for a while now is to enjoy the ride. The wins and losses are important, but let's enjoy the ride. Let's enjoy the practices and the bus rides. Let's enjoy being together. That is the big thing for me now and it really always has been. The power of sports. It's the lessons and the relationships — they are incredibly powerful and life changing. I want to have kids that enjoy the moment.