Record purse for 62nd annual Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 14, 2020) — NASCAR today announced a record-setting purse for the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500, where 40 of the world‘s best drivers will race for a total purse of $23.6 million on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m. (TV — FOX, FOX Deportes; Radio — MRN, SiriusXM).

Since the very first edition of “The Great American Race” in 1959, NASCAR drivers have aimed for a career-defining victory in the DAYTONA 500 — and the fame, prestige and, now, largest purse in the history of American motorsports that come with it.

RELATED: See every winner of the Daytona 500 | 62nd annual Daytona 500 sold out

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“The DAYTONA 500 is more than just the season-opening race,” said Chip Wile, President of Daytona International Speedway. “It‘s a life-changing event for the winner, whose name will join the legends of this sport. Fans will pack the state-of-the-art motorsports venue, and millions will watch on television. And the reason is simple: The DAYTONA 500 is one of the premier events in all of sports, and now has the richest purse in history.”

With roots dating back more than a half century, the DAYTONA 500 has evolved incredibly since NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. introduced race fans to what has become a world-wide spectacle. Just fewer than 42,000 fans attended the inaugural event, won by Lee Petty, who took home just under $20,000 for the victory.

A sell-out crowd of more than 100,000 fans will pack the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday to watch the most prestigious — and richest — race on the NASCAR calendar.

Tickets for Daytona International Speedway events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest Speedway news throughout the season.