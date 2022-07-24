Record prediction: CFN says Georgia will lose to SEC rival in 2022

Pete Fiutak of College Football News recently released his game-by-game predictions for every SEC team in 2022.

As for the Georgia Bulldogs, who had a perfect 12-0 regular season in 2021, Fiutak has high expectations for Kirby Smart and company again this season.

However, he does not expect another 12-0 record. Fiutak has Georgia going 11-1 in 2022.

Take a look at his game-by-game predictions below:

Sept. 3: Oregon (Atlanta, Georgia): WIN

Nov 6, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) rushes against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 1-0

Sept. 10: Samford (Athens, Georgia): WIN

Sep 16, 2017; Athens, GA, USA; Samford Bulldogs quarterback Devlin Hodges (8) runs away from Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Davin Bellamy (17) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 2-0

Sept. 17: at South Carolina (Columbia, South Carolina): WIN

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) hits South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Luke Doty (4) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 3-0

Sept. 24: Kent State (Athens, Georgia): WIN

Syndication: HawkCentral

Record: 4-0

Oct. 1: at Missouri (Columbia, Missouri): WIN

Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Missouri Tigers place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) misses a field goal against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 5-0

Oct. 8: Auburn (Athens, Georgia): WIN

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Record: 6-0

Oct. 15: Vanderbilt (Athens, Georgia): WIN

Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) fights off a tackle from Vanderbilt Commodores cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally (13) during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-0

Oct. 29: Florida (Jacksonville, Florida): WIN

Oct 30, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-0

Nov. 5: Tennessee (Athens, Georgia): LOSE

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Record: 8-1

Nov. 12: at Mississippi State (Starkville, Mississippi): WIN

Nov 21, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson (23) runs against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Monty Rice (32) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-1

Nov. 19: at Kentucky (Lexington, Kentucky): WIN

Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs for a touchdown after a catch past Kentucky Wildcats linebacker J.J. Weaver (13) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-1

Nov. 26: Georgia Tech (Athens, Georgia): WIN

Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) scores a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 11-1

