Record points scorer Steenson to leave Chiefs

Exeter Chiefs' record points scorer Gareth Steenson is to leave the Premiership club at the end of the season.

The 40-year-old former fly-half amassed 2,630 points in 311 appearances after joining the club from Cornish Pirates in 2008.

He has been part of the coaching staff since ending his playing career in 2020 but is moving back to his native Northern Ireland.

"I’ve had a great journey and one which I’ve been very fortunate to be on both sides," Steenson told the club website.

“I’ve been in the changing room, I’ve been in the coaches office, I’ve seen it from all different angles."

He was in the Chiefs team that won the Premiership title in 2017 and the league and European Champions Cup double in 2020.

And Steenson was part of the coaching set-up when they added the Premiership Rugby Cup to their list of silverware last year.

He admitted the decision to leave Sandy Park had been a tough one.

"We’ve been back and forth about this for quite a long time,” he added.

"I’d say probably over the last 18 months we’ve talked about the potential of moving back home and we’ve talked about that at great lengths, especially around the kids and the opportunities they are going to get.

“It’s been soul-searching because Exeter’s been a big part of my life, especially my adult life, and it’s given me so many great memories and great opportunities, so I’ll forever be grateful for that."

Exeter are seventh in the Premiership table with two games left to play.