Record numbers apply for 2025 London Marathon

More than 53,000 runners took part in this year's marathon [PA Media]

A record number of people have applied to take part in the 2025 London Marathon.

Event organisers said more than 840,000 applications had been received, smashing the previous record of 578,000 set by last year's ballot.

There were 672,631 UK applications for the event, with 50.33% from men, 49.03% from women and 0.64% from non-binary applicants.

A total of 167,687 non-UK residents applied in the international ballot.

More than 53,000 people finished the 26.2-mile course through the capital this year, with 44 Guinness World Records broken and £67m raised for charity so far.

Hugh Brasher, event director for the TCS London Marathon, said: "This is an absolutely phenomenal total.

"Furthermore, the increase in applications from women, up from around 43% last year to 49% this year, is exceptional and takes us close to parity for applications from men and women for the first time."

