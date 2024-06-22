Record: Leao’s father meets emissary as Saudi Arabia rumours heat up

Rafael Leao’s father has met with a Saudi emissary to begin discussions over a potential move to Al-Hilal, according to a report from Portugal.

According to what is being reported by Record (via Calciomercato.com) in Portugal, Leao has been linked to several clubs in Saudi Arabia and his father has already taken a significant first step towards the Middle East.

The Rossoneri winger does not have just one suitor because PSG have also been on his trail for some time, having to replace Kylian Mbappé who has become a Real Madrid player, but his father Antonio has already met a Saudi emissary to start a possible negotiation with the Al-Hilal.

Despite this summit, no formal offer has been presented for the former Lille star who has a release clause of €175m, something that protects Milan and gives them leverage in negotiations.

There has also been nothing in the way of reports to suggest Leao would move to Saudi Arabia at this stage in his career.

Meanwhile, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported this morning that Paulo Fonseca spoke with Leao during Portugal’s training camp and he is planning to build his Milan side around him, putting him at the centre of his plans.