Record Isotopes crowd enjoys a happy Fourth

Jul. 5—The Albuquerque Isotopes might want to invite Rooney Pleil-Pino to the park more often.

The 10-week-old baby girl proved to be quite the good luck charm as she dragged her parents — Gabriel and Elissa — out to Isotopes Park on Saturday night for her first baseball game and their first sporting event since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

One night after a historically lopsided loss in a rain-shortened game, the Isotopes brought smiles to the faces of Pleil-Pino and the announced crowd of 13,035 on Sunday night in a 12-7 victory over the visiting El Paso Chihuahuas before the highly anticipated postgame fireworks show delivered on a windy night.

"This is awesome — great seats, great night, some fireworks (later) — this is a fun night," said Gabriel, the new dad, while he was enjoying a beer in the seventh inning in the upper deck seats down the left field line of Isotopes Park while Rooney was enjoying a pre-fireworks show nap wrapped snugly in a carrier close to her mom.

Gabriel, 28, and Elissa, 25, Pleil-Pino family, who were at the game with Gabriel's parents, said Sunday was their first sporting event since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and can't wait to get to more.

"We're big sports fans — Isotopes, United and I'm a big Cowboys fan," Gabriel Pleil-Pino said. "We want her to be around things like this when we can. Tonight was a little sensory overload for her for a bit, but she's sleeping now and we're all having a blast. It's nice to be out again."

They certainly weren't alone on that front.

While the state of New Mexico just opened up completely without any stadium capacity restrictions four days ago, the Isotopes had the good fortune of not only benefitting from a scheduled home stand on the holiday weekend, but a staff prepared to accommodate two large crowds for Saturday night's Mariachis Night/fireworks promotion and Sunday's Fourth of July game with postgame fireworks that drew a combined, two-day total of 23,517 fans.

Saturday's announced Mariachi's game crowd of 10,482 was the largest in the state since the pandemic shut things down in March 2020. Sunday's announced crowd of 13,035 not only topped that, but is the largest announced attendance of any minor league game in the country since 2019 (second most this season was 11,686 at Nashville for the Sounds' Fourth of July game).

"It sounds corny, but this whole homestand to us has kind of been about officially re-opening and summer being here and America's pasttime is back," said John Traub, Vice President and General Manager of the Isotopes.

"There's no better time for us to be home than on July 4th weekend — and it's the first time we've ever had a home game on both July 3 and July 4."

For Marlene Francis, her sister Liz Francis and Liz's husband Don Smith, spending the Fourth of July with the Isotopes, and having a love of minor league baseball in general, Marlene said since she lived in Durham, North Carolina.

"We've been to a few games this season already and always felt comfortable with how the spacing and how they handled everything," said Liz Francis, who noted she's a big fan of the loaded nachos at any Isotopes game. "I still put my mask on if I'm down walking around the concourse with everyone else, but we feel very comfortable here. And this is great. We love it."

FOR YOU, LoBUE: Isotopes front office staff on Sunday wore blue, button down casual shirts with a black "NL" patch on the left sleeve in honor of Nick LoBue.

LoBue was 71 when he died in December and was a highly-visible, well-liked Vice President for Corporate Development with the organization since Day 1 in 2003.

He was a regular on the concourse at Isotopes games for the past 18 years, shaking hands and talking with fans behind home plate. At the season opener this year, the organization renamed the concourse "LoBue Lane".

SHAKE IT OFF: The Isotopes on Sunday needed to shake off the bad taste of a historic beat down from Saturday night.

The team's 16-0 loss to El Paso on Saturday was the worst shutout loss in franchise history, and it came after just five complete innings before being called off due to rain. The Isotopes didn't record a hit in the game, but because it didn't go a complete nine innings, it is not recognized officially as the first no-hitter in Isotopes Park history (since 2003).

Sunday, the 'Topes belted 15 hits, including eight for extra bases, in the 12-7 win to take a 3-1 advantage in the six-game series.