Record-hunter Shiffrin blows away rivals to win Kronplatz giant slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin continued her bid to become the most successful alpine World Cup skier of all-time after winning Wednesday's giant slalom in Kronplatz.

A day after breaking the women's record for most wins on the elite circuit, Shiffrin took her tally of victories to 84 with a combined time of 2 minutes 3.28 seconds.

The American star had been over half a second ahead of the pack after her first run on Wednesday morning and made no mistake in the afternoon sunshine, finishing 0.82sec ahead of Ragnhild Mowinckel.

The Swede Sara Hector was third, 1.19sec behind the American.

"I was pushing so hard, and I just hoped that I ended up on the right side of the gates. Now I'm a bit dead," said Shiffrin.

"I'm so tired, but when you ski like that it keeps your energy going. It's just an incredible feeling."

Triumph in the Italian Dolomites moved Shiffrin to within two of the overall wins record of 86 held by Ingemar Stenmark, who dominated the men's slalom and giant slalom disciplines for a decade from 1975 before retiring in 1989.

Shiffrin could very well move level with the Swedish icon before next month's World Championships in Courchevel and Meribel as this weekend come two races at Spindleruv Mlyn in her favoured slalom -- the discipline in which she has claimed 51 victories.

She also pulled further away in both the giant slalom and overall standings, leaving Lara Gut-Behrami, who finished fifth on Wednesday, trailing by 118 and 611 points in the respective rankings.

