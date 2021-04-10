Record four red cards given after brawl breaks out in NWSL Challenge Cup opener

The NWSL broke a record during its return Friday ... but not a good one. A record four red cards were handed out during the Portland-Kansas City contest after a brawl broke out during the game.

The first two red cards were handed out before the brawl. Simone Charley of Portland received a red card for an aggressive tackle late in the contest. Charley had previously received a yellow card. Portland coach Mark Parsons argued the call, and was also handed a red card for his actions.

Things got worse from there as Kansas City's Kristen Edmonds and Portland's Morgan Weaver got into it while fighting for a ball in the corner. After the scrum broke up, Edmonds ran into Weaver and shoved her.

NWSL is back babyyyy 😭 pic.twitter.com/4FoUmilBew — Sara (@bendingcolors) April 10, 2021

Both Edmonds and Weaver were awarded red cards for their actions. Portland owner Merritt Paulson said the team would appeal Weaver's red card.

How the holy hell does @morganvweaver get a red for getting rugby tackled and then punched....all while maintaining composure?!



We will obviously be appealing this — Merritt Paulson (@MerrittPaulson) April 10, 2021

As a result of the red cards, Portland will lose Charley, Parsons and Weaver — pending the appeal — for future matches. Edmonds will also miss a future match for Kansas City.

The red cards spoiled what should have been an exciting night for Portland. After going 0-3-1 in the 2020 Challenge Cup, Portland picked up a 2-1 win over Kansas City on Friday.

More from Yahoo Sports: