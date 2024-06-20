Record crowd sees Notre Dame, IU swimmers seize spots on USA Olympic team

INDIANAPOLIS – Adopted Hoosiers or native Hoosiers, the beat goes on for Indiana swimmers at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Before a record indoor crowd of 22,209, Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano and Indiana University’s Josh Matheny seized berths on the team going to the Paris Olympics on night 5 of the trials Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In a 100-meter freestyle pitting the three fastest American men ever against each other, Guiliano won in 47.38 seconds. Jack Alexey was second in 47.47, leaving defending Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel in third, 47.53.

Chris Guiliano points after competing in the 100-meter freestyle semifinals Tuesday, June 18, 2024, during the fourth day of competition for the U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

But Dressel is locked into a spot in the 4x100 freestyle relay, along with backstroker Hunter Armstrong, fourth in 47.78.

In the 200 breaststroke, Matt Fallon set an American record of 2:06.54, breaking the mark of 2:07.17 held by Josh Prenot since 2016.

Matheny, third through 150 meters, surged back for second in 2:08.86. He was third in the 100 breaststroke, one spot from Paris. Ananias Pouch was third in 2:09.05.

Those out of Indiana previously making the Olympic team: Drew Kibler, Aaron Shackell, Alex Shackell, Carmel; Lilly King, Evansville, Blake Pieroni, Chesterton; Luke Whitlock, Noblesville.

Katie Ledecky won her third freestyle event of the trials, taking the 1,500 in 15:37.35. She has the 19 fastest times ever in this event, and this one ranks No. 16.

Katie Grimes, second in 15:55.77, had previously made the team in the 400 individual medley and 10-kilometer open water.

Kate Douglass won the women’s 100 freestyle in 52.56. Torri Huske claimed the other spot in 52.93.

Gretchen Walsh, first at 50 meters, finished third in 53.13. Simone Manuel, the 2016 Olympic champion, was fourth in 53.13

One night after Whitlock, 18, became the youngest to make the U.S. men's swim team since 2000, 17-year-old Thomas Heilman of Crozet, Va., won the 200 butterfly in 1:54.50. Coincidentally, Heilman finished second in this event to Carmel’s Aaron Shackell at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships.

Luca Orlando was second in the 200 butterfly in 1:55.08.

Heilman is youngest on the men’s team since Michael Phelps and Aaron Peirsol in 2000.

In the 200 breaststroke, King came from behind to win a semifinal in 2:22.45 over Alex Walsh’s 2:22.81. However, both were slower than Kate Douglass, whose 2:21.23 semifinal followed a 2:19.66 heat that set a national championships record.

King secured her third straight Olympics berth by winning Monday’s 100 breaststroke.

