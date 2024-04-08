Record crowd means 'a great deal' to Scotland players - Malcolm

A sell-out crowd for Scotland's Women's Six Nations fixture against England on Saturday shows "how much interest and growth" there is in women's sport, says captain Rachel Malcolm

There is expected to be a record crowd of 7,774 for the game at Hive Stadium, located next door to Murrayfield.

The previous record was set earlier in this championship, when 5,601 fans watched Scotland's 15-5 defeat to France, following their win away to Wales the week before.

“We are so proud to have sold out Hive Stadium for our final home game of the Six Nations," Malcolm said.

"The growing crowds at our games over the last two years have meant a great deal to us, our fans really do bring us so much encouragement on game day.

“While undoubtedly this is a special moment for our team, it’s also very special for women’s sport in Scotland and it goes to show how much interest and growth there is in female sport.

“We hope that we can put on a performance this weekend everyone can be proud of and I cannot thank our fans enough for their support.”