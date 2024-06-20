Record Count Continues to Grow on Night Five







Every day of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials—Swimming presented by Lilly, a record has been broken. Tonight, while eleven athletes punched tickets to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Matt Fallon (Warren, N.J./University of Pennsylvania) broke the American record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke, and the crowd, with 22,209 attendees, reset the record for the largest swim ever.

To kick off the night, Kate Douglass (Pelham, N.Y./ New York Athletic Club), Torri Huske (Arlington, Va./Arlington Aquatic Club), Gretchen Walsh (Nashville, Tenn./University of Virginia), and Simone Manuel (Sugar Land, Texas/Sun Devil Swimming) secured spots on the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay. Immediately following, the 17-year-old up-and-comer Thomas Heilman (Crozet, Va./Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA) added his name to the Olympic Team roster with a first-place finish in the men’s 200m butterfly.

Katie Ledecky (Bethesda, Md./Gator Swim Club) added another event to her 2024 Paris lineup by winning the 1500m freestyle.

The evening concluded with the men’s 100m freestyle final, where first-time Olympians Chris Guiliano (Douglassville, Pa./University of Notre Dame) and Jack Alexy (Mendham, N.J./California Aquatics) touched 1-2, followed by former world record holder Caeleb Dressel (Green Cove Springs, Fla./Gator Swim Club) and Tokyo Olympian Hunter Armstrong (X). The quartet will compose the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay in Paris this summer.

Including open water and pool swimming events, USA Swimming has confirmed 27 athletes to the Paris Games. View all athletes here.

Women’s 100m Freestyle – FINAL

1 – Kate Douglass (Pelham, N.Y./ New York Athletic Club), 52.56

2 – Torri Huske (Arlington, Va./Arlington Aquatic Club), 52.93

3 – Gretchen Walsh (Nashville, Tenn./University of Virginia), 53.13

4 – Simone Manuel (Sugar Land, Texas/Sun Devil Swimming), 53.25

Huske on what making this team means to her: “I didn’t realize how hard it is to truly make Team USA until you’re competing for that spot, and to make it three times is just an insane accomplishment.”

Manuel on enjoying swimming again: “People say they all fade, but the memories are things that will last forever. I’m just so proud of myself, my character, what I’ve learned through this process. And more than anything, having fun in this sport again.”

Men’s 200m Butterfly – FINAL

1 – Thomas Heilman (Crozet, Va./Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA), 1:54.50

2 – Luca Urlando (Sacramento, Calif./DART Swimming), 1:55.08

3 – Mason Laur (Naples, Fla./Florida Gators), 1:55.37

Heilman on making his first Olympic team: “Looking up at the board and seeing my name at the top was -- it was really special. It's a goal I've had for years now, and to see it up there, it was a little bit of disbelief.”

Women’s 200m Butterfly– Semifinal

1 – Regan Smith (Lakeville, Minn./Longhorn Aquatics), 2:04.91

2 – Alex Shackell (Carmel, Ind./Carmel Swim Club), 2:06.10

3 – Emma Sticklen (Katy, Texas/Longhorn Aquatics), 2:07.44

Women’s 1500m Freestyle– FINAL

1 – Katie Ledecky (Bethesda, Md./Gator Swim Club), 15.37.35

2 – Katie Grimes (Las Vegas, Nev./Sandpipers of Nevada), 15:57.77

3 – Ashley Twichell (Fayetteville, N.Y./TAC Titans), 16:08.87

Ledecky on swimming in an NFL stadium: “It's been awesome. I think it blew away all of our expectations. It's just really neat to walk out of that tunnel every night for finals, or even for prelims races, and hear the excitement that everyone has. To see little kids in the stands with posters and big smiles and cheering really loud, I mean, that's what it's all about. It's really neat that we're chasing our dreams and pursuing these big goals, and just as a by-product of that, we're inspiring some of these little kids. I'm sure many of them will be at future Olympic Trials, and that's really exciting.”

Men’s 200m Backstroke – Semifinal

1 – Keaton Jones (Gilbert, Ariz./Swim Neptune), 1:55.49

2 – Ryan Murphy (Ponte Vedra Beach, Calif./California Aquatics), 1:55.69

3 – Jack Aikin (Atlanta, Ga./Swim Atlanta), 1:55.95

Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Semifinal

1 – Kate Douglass (Pelham, N.Y./ New York Athletic Club), 2:21:23

2 – Lilly King (Evansville, Ind./Indiana Swim Club), 2:22.45

Alex Walsh (Nashville, Tenn./Cavalier Aquatics), 2:22.81

Men’s 200m Breaststroke – FINAL

Matthew Fallon (Warren, N.J./University of Pennsylvania), 2:06.54*

2 – Josh Matheny (Pittsburgh, Pa./Indiana Swim Club), 2:08.86

3 – Ananias Pouch (Henderson, Nev./Virginia Tech), 2:09.05

*American record

Men’s 100m Freestyle – FINAL

1 – Chris Guiliano (Douglassville, Pa./University of Notre Dame), 47.38

2 – Jack Alexy (Mendham, N.J./California Aquatics), 47.47

3 - Caeleb Dressel (Green Cove Springs, Fla./Gator Swim Club), 47.53

4 - Hunter Armstrong (Dover, Ohio/New York Athletic Club), 47.78

Alexy on his first Olympic bid: “I’m just excited. It’s a bit of a relief to finally officially make the team. I am happy with my swim, my time, and my place. It’s legendary and a dream come true to think about the people who have come before me.”

Competition continues through Sunday, June 23, at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tomorrow’s finals feature the women’s 200m butterfly final, men’s 200m backstroke final, men’s 50m freestyle semifinal, women’s 200m breaststroke final, women’s 200m backstroke semifinal, and men’s 200m individual medley final. Prelims will begin at 11 a.m. ET, while finals start at 8 p.m. ET. Meet information and the complete competition schedule can be found here.

Click here to see the full broadcast schedule for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly. Live streams of all prelims sessions are available on the USA Swimming Network. Live results will be posted to @USASwimmingNews on X.





