Record-breaking Sam Simmonds hat-trick helps Exeter see off London Irish and book play-off spot

Sam Simmonds of Exeter Chiefs celebrates after scoring his third try during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between London Irish and Exeter Chiefs at Brentford Community Stadium on May 18, 2021 in Brentford, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws allowing a limited number of fans inside venues - David Rogers/Getty Images

London Irish 12 Exeter Chiefs 31

Not a bad few weeks for Exeter No 8 Sam Simmonds – called up by the British and Irish Lions and now the proud holder of the record for the most tries scored by any player in a single Premiership season, after his hat-trick against London Irish.

Simmonds came into this game one short of the 17-try record shared between Dominic Chapman for Richmond in 1997-98 and former Wasps wing Christian Wade in 2016-17. With two classic short-range drives close to the line in the first half Simmonds made history – in front of Eddie Jones and a welcome crowd of just under 4,000 at Irish's new Brentford home – before sealing his hat-trick with a flourish late on, his 50th Premiership try in just 66 league games.

London Irish never lack for entertainment but Exeter were better in the air and generally far sharper, booking their spot in the Premiership play-offs for the sixth season in a row with a bonus-point win.

An early victory at the scrum for the champions against Lovejoy Chawatama put Exeter in position to strike early, with Irish stopping their maul but unable to prevent Simmonds from tying the Premiership record. Initially it looked as though he was held up, but after the longest of TMO reviews the try stood, leaving Simmonds with ample time left in the match to claim the record all for himself.

A high tackle around the neck of Curtis Rona gave Irish the opportunity to respond which they took, Ben Donnell just about grazing the line from short-range to draw the Exiles level.

Simmonds scored next - Joe that is, the fly-half and Exeter captain stepping easily around Irish prop Chawatama to finish in the corner.

Irish's enterprising attack left them open to dangerous counter-attacks, with Henry Slade hacking upfield before the forwards arrived to win a scrum five metres out. It was a field position made for Simmonds to break the record, and while Irish repelled Exeter initially from a tapped penalty by Luke Cowan Dickie, Exeter went to their outstanding No 8 on the next phase, driving low to score and smashing a try-scoring record which had stood since Simmonds was three years old.

That gave Exeter a 19-7 lead but Irish came up with a delightful response featuring their back-three with Tom Parton chasing down Stuart Hogg to force a knock-on, followed by Paddy Jackson's cross-field kick being taken well by Hassell-Collins before feeding Loader on his inside for Irish's second try, leaving Exeter seven ahead at the break.

Irish started the second half well until Loader found himself in a nightmare situation, caught out by some brilliant chasing work by Tom O'Flaherty from a Joe Simmonds kick, O'Flaherty beating a dithering Loader to the ball as it rolled over the line and securing the bonus point for Exeter.

O'Flaherty's next involvement wasn't as smart, taking out Parton in the air and earning a yellow card. Parton then couldn't haul in a try-scoring chance from a cross-field kick. Sam Simmonds, of course, made no mistake - ready and waiting out on the wing to finish his hat-trick on a historic night for the No 8 to wrap up the win.