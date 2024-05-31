Record-Breaking Reds: Liverpool Break Another Impressive Worldwide Record

Liverpool: Champions of the Screen and the Field

Liverpool Takes the Crown in TV Viewership

Liverpool FC, a titan of English football, has now claimed the prestigious title of the most-watched club in European football. Recent findings from Nielsen Sports show the club outpacing giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester United in global viewership numbers. The Reds have amassed an astonishing cumulative global television audience of 415 million from August 2023 to March 2024, covering domestic league and cup fixtures.

The figures don’t just stop there. Liverpool also leads the charge in the most-watched home fixtures, a testament to their magnetic appeal and the global resonance of the Anfield atmosphere. As conveyed by Craig Evans, Liverpool’s vice president of communications, on social media:

TV data just in 📺🤓@LFC is #1 most watched European football club globally across domestic league and cup fixtures. @nielsensports confirmed a 415m cumulative global TV audience from Aug 23 to Mar 24. @LFC is also the most watched club for home fixtures only. 👀#ThisIsAnfield — Craig Evans (@CraigEvans_LFC) May 30, 2024

Record-Breaking Engagements Despite European Setbacks

Interestingly, Liverpool’s extraordinary TV statistics come in a season where they didn’t partake in the Champions League, proving their unwavering presence in the public eye. This was particularly evident during the last day of the season. The send-off for Jurgen Klopp drew 70 percent more viewers than Manchester City’s title celebrations. The UK TV peak audience for Liverpool’s 2-0 triumph over Wolves hit 1.2 million viewers, a mix of loyal supporters and intrigued neutrals.

The club’s digital engagement tells a similar story of dominance. Liverpool and Manchester City both streamed their post-match ceremonies live on YouTube, with Klopp’s farewell pulling in 44 percent more views than City’s trophy celebration. The affectionate ‘Danke, Jurgen’ graphic on Twitter also outshone City’s champions graphic by 45 percent in engagement.

A Premier Force in Digital Engagement

Liverpool’s engagement figures were unparalleled across Europe during the final weekend of the season. The club secured 39.2 million engagements, standing 45 percent higher than Manchester City and a staggering 178 percent more than Real Madrid. Notably, this was the most engaged Premier League matchday of the entire season, drawing 26 million engagements, with Liverpool appearing four times in the top eight most engaged fixtures.

The entire 2023/24 campaign saw Liverpool reaching 1.4 billion engagements, the highest in the Premier League, outstripping both Manchester United and Manchester City, who each notched up 1.2 billion.

Liverpool’s Growing Global Value

The intrigue and admiration for Liverpool extend beyond mere matchday engagements. Their immense global following and sustained media presence underscore a brand that continues to grow in stature and value. Forbes now values Liverpool at £4.2 billion, ranking them as the fourth-most valuable club worldwide. Such financial appraisal highlights not only their success on the pitch but also their monumental appeal off it, a factor that money simply cannot buy.

Liverpool’s dominance in both the digital realm and on the pitch underscores their position not just as a football club, but as a global phenomenon. As they continue to draw more interest than their rivals, regardless of the latter’s successes, it is clear that the allure of Liverpool FC is something deeply entrenched in the fabric of football. Their record-breaking engagements and viewership statistics are a clear testament to their enduring legacy and broad appeal.