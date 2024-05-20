Record-breaking positives to take

[Getty Images]

Arsenal's Premier League campaign did not have the fairytale ending many fans had hoped for, but there are a number of reasons to look back positively on what was a memorable season, and one that has left manager Mikel Arteta "very proud".

The 89 points they achieved this season would have been enough to win the league in 20 of the previous 31 seasons.

Many fans will look back on the Christmas period as a key point of the season - a sticky patch of three games where they only managed to pick up one point. During this, they drew 1-1 with Liverpool at Anfield, before losing 2-0 at home to West Ham and 2-1 away at Fulham on New Year's Eve. That result left them in fourth place, as they missed out on the chance to start 2024 top of the table.

However, after this period they went on to win 16 of their remaining 18 games, with the only points being dropped against eventual Champions Manchester City in a 0-0 draw and a 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa.

One of the potential turning points of Arsenal's season was the signing of David Raya. At the time, former Premier League goalkeeper Shay Given said on Match of the Day 2 that he "didn't understand it" and Arsenal were "causing themselves a problem". But, the Spaniard went on to win the Premier League Golden Glove award, despite only making his first start for the club five games into the season.

Ahead of Raya in defence, William Saliba became the first outfield player to play every minute of a Premier League season for Arsenal. Alongside him, Gabriel helped form a colossal partnership. They played the most minutes of any centre-back pairing in the league. This consistency saw them become key players as they helped Arsenal keep the most clean sheets (18) and concede the fewest goals (29).

Not only were Arsenal's defensive stats the best in the Premier League - they had the lowest expected goals against (28.3) across all of Europe's top five leagues.

It was not just their defensive record that was impressive either. In a season where there was more goals scored in the Premier League than ever before, the 91 Arsenal produced was their highest total in the competition's history and their goal difference of +62 was the club's best in almost 90 years - since the 1934-35 season (+69).

Set-pieces were a well known asset to Arsenal this season, with set-piece coach Nicholas Jover receiving praise throughout the campaign for the success of their routines offensively and defensively - they scored from more than any other side (32) and conceded the second fewest (nine) only behind Jover's former side Manchester City.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the season ended on Sunday, Arteta said the club now need to "be more determined, very courageous, very ambitious - we need to go to a different level - we need to deliver".

With the Gunners having the third-youngest squad in the division, it would not come as a massive surprise if they were able to build on this experience and deliver their fans a first Premier League title since they did it unbeaten in 2003-04.