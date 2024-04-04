After record-breaking night, Sooners turn attention to Regional

Apr. 3—Top-seeded Oklahoma will have a spot in the NCAA Championships on the line when it begins the Ann Abor Regional on Thursday evening.

Not only have the Sooners qualified for the NCAA Championships every year since 2004, they've won their regional in each of the last 13 seasons. They'll face North Carolina State, Ohio State and Illinois in the second session of the second round on Thursday.

The second session begins at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+. Teams will rotate in Olympic order with the Sooners starting on vault.

The top two teams from each of Thursday's two sessions will advance to the Regional Final on Saturday. Only two teams will advance from the Regional Final to the NCAA Championships.

The Sooners are a perfect 29-0 on the season coming off their second straight national title and have a veteran squad.

They've smashed NCAA and program records on their way to earning the No. 1 overall seed for the eighth time in nine years. They had six gymnasts earn All-America honors from the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WGCA).

Jordan Bowers led the way with five WGCA All-American honors, including first-team selections on vault, bars, floor and the all-around. The junior set a program record with three perfect 10s at the Big 12 Championships two weeks ago.

It wasn't just Bowers who was firing on all cylinders that night.

The Sooners broke an NCAA record that had stood for 20 years with a team score of 198.950. Ragan Smith added another 10 on beam, her fifth of the season and Faith Torrez was given a perfect score on floor, giving the Sooners a 10 in every event.

They closed out the regular season with a National Qualifying Score of 198.500, which set another NCAA record.

They hold four of the top five team scores in the country this season and have posted a score of 198 or higher 10 times, which is tied for the most in program history in a single season.

