How record-breaking Liverpool overwhelmed Chelsea

In Liverpool’s thrashing of Chelsea on Wednesday night, Jürgen Klopp’s side once again demonstrated the unusual – and slightly old-school – quality that has helped them to become the Premier League’s most devastating attacking force in recent months.

At a time when the majority of teams focus on meticulous passing patterns and intricate build-up play, Liverpool are currently doing things their own way. Their system is as complex and advanced as any in the division, but there is one aspect of Klopp’s side that is remarkably simple: when they see the goal, they kick the ball towards it. With power.

There appears to be a shoot-on-sight policy within the Liverpool first team, and at Anfield it resulted in Chelsea’s goal coming under a barrage of record-breaking proportions. Over the course of the night, Liverpool registered a remarkable total of 28 shots, of which 13 were on target.

Not since records began in 2003 has a Chelsea side faced more efforts on their goal in a league match. In that same time period, Chelsea have never before conceded as many as 13 shots on target. Darwin Núñez alone took 11 shots across the course of the game. Chelsea, as a team, took four.

To be clear, this was no one-off. Against Newcastle United at the start of January, Liverpool registered a staggering total of 34 shots. Their expected goals figure that evening was 7.27 — the highest total on record in a Premier League game.

When it comes to shooting, the difference between Liverpool and the rest of the division is extraordinary. So far this season, Klopp’s team have taken 422 shots at goal. Second on the list are Arsenal, who are all the way down on 365 shots – a difference of 57. Manchester City, meanwhile, have taken a comparatively meagre 352 shots.

At their current rate, Liverpool will reach 729 shots over the course of the full campaign. Last season, the team that took the most shots in the Premier League was Brighton. Their total? 613.

Clearly, a significant reason for these numbers is that Klopp is giving his players the freedom to shoot from range. At City and Arsenal, there is more of an emphasis on establishing control though passing networks and less of a willingness to let rip from distance.

The other point to make is that Liverpool have built a team full of players who seemingly love nothing more than smashing the ball towards goal.

Dominik Szoboszlai, for example, has scored five goals this season, a tally that is already more than Jordan Henderson, the man he replaced, achieved in any campaign under Klopp. Alexis Mac Allister, another midfield addition in the summer, is also a player who enjoys shooting from range. Trent Alexander-Arnold rarely hesitates when he is within sight of goal.

And then there is Núñez. The Uruguayan is relentless in his running and his shooting, to such an extent that he has become arguably the most watchable and unpredictable player in the league. So far this season, Núñez has taken 72 shots, the most of any player in the division.

Such was Núñez’s willingness to fire the ball towards goal against Chelsea, he struck the woodwork four times. No player has ever done so in a Premier League match before. Those efforts meant that, over the course of this season, Núñez has now hit the woodwork nine times. No other player has done so more than three times.

It could be argued that Liverpool might ultimately benefit from playing with more control, and less wide-eyed enthusiasm. Perhaps their lack of patience could prove costly in matches against their title rivals. But for now this approach is clearly working, and it is certainly thrilling to watch.

