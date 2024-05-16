Record-breaking Lewington signs new Dons deal

Dean Lewington has been Milton Keynes Dons' club captain since 2008 [Getty Images]

Captain Dean Lewington has signed a new contract at Milton Keynes Dons - two days before his 40th birthday.

Midfielder Lewington has been at the club since its formation in 2004 and has played for them 906 times - an English Football League record number of appearances for a single club.

He will now stay for a 21st season with the Dons, who were recently thrashed by Crawley in the League Two play-off semi-finals.

Lewington did not feature in either of the two legs against Crawley. His last outing came in a 5-3 win at Harrogate on 20 May.