Record-breaking Lewington signs new Dons deal

BBC
·1 min read
Dean Lewington has been Milton Keynes Dons' club captain since 2008
Dean Lewington has been Milton Keynes Dons' club captain since 2008 [Getty Images]

Captain Dean Lewington has signed a new contract at Milton Keynes Dons - two days before his 40th birthday.

Midfielder Lewington has been at the club since its formation in 2004 and has played for them 906 times - an English Football League record number of appearances for a single club.

He will now stay for a 21st season with the Dons, who were recently thrashed by Crawley in the League Two play-off semi-finals.

Lewington did not feature in either of the two legs against Crawley. His last outing came in a 5-3 win at Harrogate on 20 May.

