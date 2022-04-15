Record breaking Beeville Junior High athletes catch the eye of the track and field world
Record breaking Beeville Junior High athletes catch the eye of the track and field world.
Record breaking Beeville Junior High athletes catch the eye of the track and field world.
A day after getting the bad end of a ruling, a fired-up Varner bounced back with an 8-under 63 that moved him into the lead Saturday.
The world’s most decorated track and field athlete, Allyson Felix, announced her retirement from the sport. On Wednesday, via her Instagram, Felix let the world know that […]
They were teammates at Oklahoma. They won the Heisman Trophy in consecutive years. They were the No. 1 overall picks in 2018 and 2019. And they remain close friends. So here’s the question. How much will Baker Mayfield‘s experiences in Cleveland influence Kyler Murray‘s handling of his situation in Arizona? A year ago, Mayfield was [more]
No toenails? No problem. Emma Raducanu made light of her latest physical ailment to make a winning start to her clay court professional career, beating Tereza Martincova in straight sets to help Great Britain draw level in their Billie Jean King Cup tie against the Czech Republic.
In the women’s short, fellow American Isabeau Levito leads with a career best score at the junior world championships in Estonia.
Reds president Phil Castellini's rebuff of disgruntled fans did nothing to heal the Ohio River-wide gulf between them and team ownership.
Defensive tackle Al Woods believes the Seattle Seahawks still have a winning culture despite losing starters Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson.
Who is replacing Michele Tafoya
New York Mets RF Starling Marte went 3 for 5 with a home run 3 RBI in Friday's 10-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The benches nearly cleared when Joey Votto was hit by a pitch on his helmet in the sixth inning Friday.
Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf wants a contract extension, which has prompted much discussion about his future. But when the team begins its nine-week offseason program Tuesday, Metcalf is expected to be among those participating, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. Some players seeking new deals stay away from the voluntary work to make a [more]
The Reds have reached three major semi-finals in the same season for the first time in the club’s history.
Shohei Ohtani hits a leadoff home run on the first pitch of the game for his first homer of the season
The Warriors are coming into the playoffs without expectations, but know another title is there for the taking.
Sixers star James Harden got spicy and bold with his pregame outfit Saturday afternoon, and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had an absolute field day with it. By Adam Hermann
In one of the latest NFL mock drafts, the Seattle Seahawks trade for QB Baker Mayfield and select tackle Ikem Ekwonu at No. 9 overall.
Emoni Bates, who was ranked the No. 1 high school recruit in 2022 class, decided to reclassify and attend Memphis. But he is now leaving the Tigers.
So far in his 2021-22 campaign, Spieth ranks 180th in Strokes Gained: Putting.
Hint: It’s not a small amount.
With Luka Doncic out with an injury, the Mavericks won’t have enough to defeat the Jazz four times.