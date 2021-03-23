Reconsidering Saints offseason needs after free agency’s first wave

What are the top offseason needs for the New Orleans Saints? I took a stab at ranking their top four weaknesses before free agency kicked off, back on March 5, which you can find here. But the Saints have made enough in-house moves — re-signing Jameis Winston and issuing the franchise tag to Marcus Williams — while losing enough players (as salary cap casualties, free agent departures, and retirement announcements) to prompt another look.

The situation has changed for the Saints. Here is my take on what their top offseason needs should be as the second wave of free agency picks up steam, with the 2021 NFL draft on the horizon:

Cornerback

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Under contract (5): Marshon Lattimore, Patrick Robinson, P.J. Williams (re-signed), Grant Haley, Keith Washington Jr. Departed (2): Justin Hardee (Jets), Janoris Jenkins (Titans) Who is starting across from Lattimore this year? Robinson or Williams? Haley made some plays in a late-season cameo in the slot, while Washington was never activated from the practice squad. The Saints need a real No. 2 cornerback, and right now they don't have one they can hang their hat on. That has got to be addressed if they want to field a competitive team. Fortunately, there are some great early-round prospects on their radar like Greg Newsome and Asante Samuel Jr. You'd also like to see the Saints sign a free agent with starter's experience, at least to add competition and another viable option. Could Malcolm Butler finally land in New Orleans after all these years? Or could Richard Sherman reunite with his old position coach Kris Richard, jeopardizing a 2022 comp pick?

Defensive tackle

Oct 27, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) celebrates after a turnover on downs by against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Under contract (5): David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, Malcolm Roach, Ryan Glasgow, Jalen Dalton Departed (2): Sheldon Rankins (Jets), Malcom Brown (Jaguars) So this skyrocketed from a secondary need to a top priority. Three interior lineman played 400-plus snaps for the Saints last year, and two of them are now on other rosters. Onyemata is a great force player but he can't do it alone. Tuttle played most often out of the rest (349 snaps) and deserves more looks, but the Saints must add some bodies here. Whether they make a run at a free agent (Ndamukong Suh is available again) or draft a rookie highly (Levi Onwuzurike is a prominent early-round prospect they've met with), there are a ton of minutes to go around, and they need to move quickly to reinforce the middle of their defense. After working so hard to retain Ryan Nielsen in this year's hiring cycle, it would make sense to give him some new players to coach up.

Quarterback

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile as he greets teammate quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the second half of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Under contract (3): Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian Departed (1): Drew Brees (retirement) Winston should win this starting job in training camp, but he's on a one-year contract that isn't highly valued enough to keep the Saints from adding another passer to the mix. While you'd like to see New Orleans find an exciting draft prospect to develop for a year before handing them the keys in 2022, a more realistic expectation might be another backup like Chase Daniel to round out the depth chart. That would allow Hill to continue making plays in his gadget role while forcing Siemian to earn his roster spot in a competition. Still, the point remains: there is no long-term solution on the roster right now. Winston could be impressive, or he could continue to play mistake-prone football and be a free agent again next summer. Hill isn't getting any younger. It's not the best outlook you could hope for in the post-Brees era.

Tight end

Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter of a NFL game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Under contract (3): Adam Trautman, Garrett Griffin, Ethan Wolf Departed (4): Josh Hill (Lions), Jared Cook (Chargers), Cole Wick (free agent), Jason Vander Laan (free agent) The Saints blew up this part of the depth chart by cutting co-starters Hill and Cook, putting a ton of responsibility on Trautman. Griffin has only appeared in a couple of games. While it's possible they like what they have in the backups left behind, it's important to find someone to split time with Trautman and help him avoid being overwhelmed. So drafting a tight end isn't really feasible; it's one of the most difficult positions to transition to from the college level, often taking players years to adjust and fully pick up the playbook. Instead, maybe the Saints could look around the league: veteran players like Darren Fells, Tyler Eifert, and Jesse James are on the market. And, hey, Zach Ertz is available for trade.

Defensive end

Dec 6, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) hits Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) causing a fumble recovered by the Saints during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Under contract (6): Cameron Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Carl Granderson, Noah Spence, Marcus Willoughby, Christian Ringo Departed (1): Trey Hendrickson (Bengals) Hendrickson was expected to leave for a big payday, and he did, taking his career-high 13.5 sacks with him. For perspective, every other defensive end listed above combined for 14 sacks last season. Sacks aren't the end-all, be-all measure of greatness, but they are one of the most impactful plays in the sport. The Saints must reload out on the edge. Maybe Jordan bounces back with another double-digit sacks season. Maybe Davenport finally breaks out in what's likely to be a contract year. Maybe Granderson builds on his own 5-sack season. But that's a lot of maybes. Adding a veteran free agent like Melvin Ingram or Jadeveon Clowney would help build some confidence in the group.

Miscellaneous

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) pulls in a touchdown reception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Wide receiver: Losing Emmanuel Sanders as a cap cut isn't too big of a deal considering he never got into a groove with the offense, but Tre'Quan Smith is entering a contract year and most of the players behind him (Deonte Harris, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, and Marquez Callaway) have injury histories. A high-end addition here would be welcome. Linebacker: Who is starting next to Demario Davis? Maybe Kwon Alexander if he can return from injury later this summer at a more affordable price point. In the meantime, Alex Anzalone and Craig Robertson are free agents, meaning a training camp battle between Zack Baun, Kaden Elliss, and Chase Hansen. That's less than ideal. Safety: Bringing Marcus Williams back on the franchise tag and re-signing J.T. Gray are two good moves, but there's room for more. Malcolm Jenkins isn't getting younger but his restructured contract makes him tougher to cut down the line. D.J. Swearinger is still a free agent but you'd like to get younger at that roster spot, too. Offensive tackle: Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead are both on schedule to be free agents next summer, but the good news is backup James Hurst signed an affordable three-year extension. If the Saints can extend either Ramczyk or Armstead (preferably both of them) over the next 12 months, adding another tackle isn't a consideration. But until that happens, the Saints must consider all options.

