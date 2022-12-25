Our recommendations for what each team’s uniforms should be this bowl season

We’re on record as saying Tulane’s home light blue should be worn by the Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl, and that USC should wear its Cardinal and Gold home uniforms. Double home uniforms ought to be a regular part of bowl week.

It is true that in certain select instances, double home uniforms can’t be worn. A really good example of this is the Cheez It Bowl, in which Oklahoma and Florida State wear similar home colors. One team will have to wear road whites while the other team wears its home jersey. However, the other bowls this coming week offer a chance for teams to wear double home jerseys.

They won’t do so … but let’s provide our recommendations. Maybe in 2023, we’ll see bowl teams use double home uniforms and start a new tradition in college football.

Before we give our recommendations, one last note: See the cover photo for this story? That’s the 1966 Rose Bowl, with UCLA and Michigan State wearing double home uniforms. It used to be the case. It can become reality again. College football teams ought to bring back the double home uniforms for bowl games.

On to our recommendations, which appear below:

BIRMINGHAM BOWL

Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) attempts a pass against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the second half of the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Coastal Carolina home sea-green uniforms versus East Carolina home purple uniforms

GUARANTEED RATE BOWL

Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Mason Cobb (0) celebrates during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Oklahoma State won 41-34.

Oklahoma State home orange versus Wisconsin home red

MILITARY BOWL

Oct 9, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Trillion Coles (33) is tackled by East Carolina Pirates linebacker Bruce Bivens (5) during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

UCF black jerseys with gold pants versus Duke’s classic blue home uniforms

LIBERTY BOWL

Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rushes in the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 44-30. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas blue versus Arkansas red

HOLIDAY BOWL

Oct 1, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) goes over Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Nasir Peoples (5) in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina blue versus Oregon light green

TEXAS BOWL

Jan 02, 2009; Dallas, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Graham Harrell (6) throws a pass against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2009 Cotton Bowl Classic at the Cotton Bowl. Texas Tech was a member of the Border Intercollegiate Athletic Association, along with Arizona State, Arizona, UTEP, and others. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech black or red — either one — versus Ole Miss’s classic home blue. One could also do Texas Tech black against the Ole Miss home red jersey.

PINSTRIPE BOWL

Sep 18, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) passes the ball against the Albany Great Danes during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse’s home orange versus Minnesota’s home maroon uniforms

ALAMO BOWL

Oct 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas burnt orange versus Washington home purple

SUN BOWL

Sep 1, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) passes the ball against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pitt’s darker blue versus UCLA’s light blue

GATOR BOWL

Alabama linebacker Shane Lee (35) makes a tackle in the middle on South Carolina running back Tavien Feaster (4) during Alabama’s 47-23 victory over South Carolina in Columbia Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Notre Dame green (or blue) against South Carolina red

ARIZONA BOWL

Ohio’s dark green versus Wyoming gold

ORANGE BOWL

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams(0) leaps over Louisville defensive back Jarvis Brownlee Jr (12) toward the goal line during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Clemson can wear its alternate home purple versus Tennessee’s orange.

SUGAR BOWL

Oct 1, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) runs past running back Deuce Vaughn (22) for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State purple versus Alabama red

MUSIC CITY BOWL

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) gets set to take a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during an NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Actually, Iowa white versus Kentucky blue is probably the best color matchup here, so no double home uniforms in this case.

FIESTA BOWL

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes is interviewed during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

TCU purple versus Michigan dark blue

RELIAQUEST BOWL

Oct 1, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) looks to pass against the Texas A&M Aggies during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State maroon versus Illinois orange

CITRUS BOWL

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) evades Oregon State offensive lineman Joshua Gray (67) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

Another case in which double home uniforms actually wouldn’t work. LSU’s classic white versus Purdue’s black works just fine.

COTTON BOWL

Dec 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt (7) rushes in for a touchdown against the UCF Knights during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane light blue versus USC Cardinal and Gold

ROSE BOWL

Fit for the Rose 🌹🙌 pic.twitter.com/QBGCGtfW33 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 25, 2022

Penn State blue versus Utah red

