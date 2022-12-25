Our recommendations for what each team’s uniforms should be this bowl season
We’re on record as saying Tulane’s home light blue should be worn by the Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl, and that USC should wear its Cardinal and Gold home uniforms. Double home uniforms ought to be a regular part of bowl week.
It is true that in certain select instances, double home uniforms can’t be worn. A really good example of this is the Cheez It Bowl, in which Oklahoma and Florida State wear similar home colors. One team will have to wear road whites while the other team wears its home jersey. However, the other bowls this coming week offer a chance for teams to wear double home jerseys.
They won’t do so … but let’s provide our recommendations. Maybe in 2023, we’ll see bowl teams use double home uniforms and start a new tradition in college football.
Before we give our recommendations, one last note: See the cover photo for this story? That’s the 1966 Rose Bowl, with UCLA and Michigan State wearing double home uniforms. It used to be the case. It can become reality again. College football teams ought to bring back the double home uniforms for bowl games.
On to our recommendations, which appear below:
BIRMINGHAM BOWL
Dec 17, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) attempts a pass against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the second half of the 2021 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Coastal Carolina home sea-green uniforms versus East Carolina home purple uniforms
GUARANTEED RATE BOWL
Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Mason Cobb (0) celebrates during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Oklahoma State won 41-34.
Oklahoma State home orange versus Wisconsin home red
MILITARY BOWL
Oct 9, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Trillion Coles (33) is tackled by East Carolina Pirates linebacker Bruce Bivens (5) during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
UCF black jerseys with gold pants versus Duke’s classic blue home uniforms
LIBERTY BOWL
Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rushes in the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 44-30. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas blue versus Arkansas red
HOLIDAY BOWL
Oct 1, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) goes over Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Nasir Peoples (5) in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina blue versus Oregon light green
TEXAS BOWL
Jan 02, 2009; Dallas, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Graham Harrell (6) throws a pass against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2009 Cotton Bowl Classic at the Cotton Bowl. Texas Tech was a member of the Border Intercollegiate Athletic Association, along with Arizona State, Arizona, UTEP, and others. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Tech black or red — either one — versus Ole Miss’s classic home blue. One could also do Texas Tech black against the Ole Miss home red jersey.
PINSTRIPE BOWL
Sep 18, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) passes the ball against the Albany Great Danes during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Syracuse’s home orange versus Minnesota’s home maroon uniforms
ALAMO BOWL
Oct 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Texas burnt orange versus Washington home purple
SUN BOWL
Sep 1, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) passes the ball against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Pitt’s darker blue versus UCLA’s light blue
GATOR BOWL
Alabama linebacker Shane Lee (35) makes a tackle in the middle on South Carolina running back Tavien Feaster (4) during Alabama’s 47-23 victory over South Carolina in Columbia Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]
Notre Dame green (or blue) against South Carolina red
ARIZONA BOWL
That Cowboy Football Gold 👀
@BarstoolBowlAZ • #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/fBGgMRBILQ
— Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 15, 2022
Ohio’s dark green versus Wyoming gold
ORANGE BOWL
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams(0) leaps over Louisville defensive back Jarvis Brownlee Jr (12) toward the goal line during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Clemson can wear its alternate home purple versus Tennessee’s orange.
SUGAR BOWL
Oct 1, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) runs past running back Deuce Vaughn (22) for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas State purple versus Alabama red
MUSIC CITY BOWL
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) gets set to take a snap from center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during an NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
Actually, Iowa white versus Kentucky blue is probably the best color matchup here, so no double home uniforms in this case.
FIESTA BOWL
Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes is interviewed during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
TCU purple versus Michigan dark blue
RELIAQUEST BOWL
Oct 1, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) looks to pass against the Texas A&M Aggies during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State maroon versus Illinois orange
CITRUS BOWL
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) evades Oregon State offensive lineman Joshua Gray (67) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.
Another case in which double home uniforms actually wouldn’t work. LSU’s classic white versus Purdue’s black works just fine.
COTTON BOWL
Dec 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt (7) rushes in for a touchdown against the UCF Knights during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Tulane light blue versus USC Cardinal and Gold
ROSE BOWL
Fit for the Rose 🌹🙌 pic.twitter.com/QBGCGtfW33
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 25, 2022
Penn State blue versus Utah red